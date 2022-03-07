Ohio State will be the No. 1 seed in this season's NCAA Division I women's hockey tournament.

The Buckeyes (29-6-0) learned their fate during Sunday's selection show, just hours after a come-from-behind victory in the WCHA Final on Sunday. Ohio State stormed back from a 2-0 third period deficit to beat Minnesota 3-2 in overtime.

The Golden Gophers (29-8-1) grabbed the No. 2 seed, followed by No. 3 Northeastern (30-4-2), No. 4 Colgate (30-7-1) and No. 5 Yale (25-8-1).

This is the first season where 11 teams will be part of the women's tournament, up from the usual eight. That change in number was to equal the same percentage of women's teams earning appearances as there are in the men's field.

Only the top-five teams received a seeding for the tournament. Other schools who will appear with at-large bids are Syracuse University, Clarkson University, Harvard University, Quinnipiac University, the University of Minnesota-Duluth and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The Frozen Four is set to begin March 18-20, at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Before that, first-round matchups will begin on March 10. The winner of Quinnipiac vs. Syracuse will advance to take on Ohio State in the quarters, while Wisconsin and Clarkson will duel for a chance to face Northeastern, and Minnesota-Duluth will battle Harvard for a shot at Minnesota.

There's a history of first-round dramatics in this tournament, too. Going back to 2016, at least one higher-seeded team has fallen to a lower-seed squad in the opening salvo.

Colgate and Yale are already set for a meeting in the quarterfinals. Yale is coming off a 22-win regular season, most in program history, and will be making its first NCAA appearance. The Bulldogs just hosted their first-ever ECAC Championship weekend and made a title game berth for the first time, in which they lost 2-1 in overtime to Colgate.

As the women's field prepares to get underway, there are plenty of player-driven storylines to monitor.

Ohio State likely wouldn't be where it is without the star of its season, senior defenseman Sophie Jacques. In a breakout campaign, Jacques produced 52 points in 29 games to sit third in scoring across college hockey and first among blue liners. She scored the game-tying and game-winning goal in Sunday's tournament victory.

Minnesota is in familiar territory, having won four of five national championships from 2012-16, including back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.

The Golden Gophers went 13-2-0 in their final 15 games of the season, beating Minnesota-Duluth and Ohio State. Minnesota also defeated formerly top-ranked Wisconsin four times this season -- once in a tie, and three times outright.

The team's senior forward Taylor Heise led the nation with 28 goals and 64 points this season.

Northeastern has been powered by the excellent goaltending of graduate student Aerin Frankel. She posted a 32-save shutout to close out the Huskies season and finished the regular season pacing the nation's goaltenders with 1.07 GAA and .956 SV%.

The Huskies have never won a Frozen Four title and were runners-up for the first time in 2021.

Northeastern's women did make some history over the weekend by earning their fifth consecutive Hockey East championship. The Huskies were down 3-1 to the University of Connecticut, until Alina Mueller stepped up with a pair of goals to help Northeastern become the first Hockey East club to ever win five straight titles.

Mueller was named MVP of the Hockey East tournament as well, but in a poignant post-game moment she passed the trophy off to her teammate, forward Maureen Murphy, whom she felt deserved it more. Murphy led the nation in goals (29) this season, among other achievements, but was not among the 10 finalists for this season's Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, presented annually to the top player in the women's game.

Wisconsin has won the last two national championships, defeating Northeastern 2-1 in overtime for the title last year and Minnesota 2-0 in 2019. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Badgers' fifth year forward Daryl Watts had another productive season for Wisconsin, tallying 53 points in 31 games to rank second in the nation for scoring. Her 293 career points are also second-most in NCAA history.

Minnesota-Duluth's last title was in 2010. Their offense ranked fifth overall this season and was powered by senior forward Gabbie Hughes. The center gathered 49 points on the year, good for fourth in the country.

Heise, Frankel, Jaques, Hughes and Watts are all finalists for the Kazmaier.

Skylar Fontaine (Northeastern), Élizabeth Giguére (Minnesota-Duluth), Alina Mueller (Northeastern), Casey O'Brien (Wisconsin) and Theresa Schafzahl (Vermont) are also in the running for this year's honor.