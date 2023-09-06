UConn women's basketball guard Paige Bueckers has signed a deal with Nike, the company announced Wednesday.

"I am blessed and honored to announce my partnership with Nike," Bueckers said in a statement. "Joining the Nike family is a childhood dream come true. I can't wait to see what we accomplish together on and off the court."

According to a source, Bueckers has a multiyear commitment with Nike that might extend into her pro career.

Bueckers, who turns 22 in October, missed last season after tearing an ACL in August 2022. She's returning for her third season at UConn.

Bueckers has averaged 18.0 points and 5.1 assists in 46 games with the Huskies. She announced last month that she was cleared to resume playing, although she did not compete in UConn's overseas tour in August.

The redshirt junior from Hopkins, Minnesota, won the Wooden Award, Naismith Player of the Year honors and The Associated Press Player of the Year Award as a freshman in 2021. Bueckers and the Huskies lost in the national semifinals that year and in the national championship game in 2022.