Below is the schedule for the 2024 women's NCAA basketball tournament, which will include 68 teams for the third consecutive year.

The last four at-large teams, seeded 65 through 68, will compete in the First Four prior to the start of the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. The top 16 seeds will host first- and second-round games, as well as the First Four.

Continuing from the format introduced in 2023, the regional semifinals and final -- the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight -- will be held at two sites, with eight teams competing at each. Albany, New York, and Portland, Oregon, will host the regionals March 29-April 1.

The 2024 women's Final Four is scheduled for April 5 and 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The women's bracket will be revealed on Sunday, March 17, on ESPN, with ESPN networks broadcasting each game of the tournament. Games will also be available to watch online via the ESPN App.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, check out Charlie Creme's ESPN Bracketology for early projections of the field, including all of the current teams considered to be "on the bubble."

Selection Sunday

March 17 (ESPN/ESPN App)

First Four

March 20-21

TBD; top 16 seeds host

First round

March 22-23

TBD; top 16 seeds host

Second round

March 24-25

TBD; top 16 seeds host

Albany Regional

March 29-April 1

Times Union Center (Albany, New York)

Portland Regional

March 29-April 1

Moda Center (Portland, Oregon)

Final Four

April 5, April 7

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland, Ohio)