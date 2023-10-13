Open Extended Reactions

Before the 2023-24 women's college basketball season tips on Nov. 6, we're here to break down the sport's biggest headlines, players, teams and trends.

Have the LSU Tigers done enough in the offseason to win a second consecutive national championship? Will reigning national player of the year Caitlin Clark be able to lead a very different-looking Iowa Hawkeyes back to the Final Four? Where does Paige Bueckers' return from injury put the UConn Huskies in the national championship conversation? Which four teams will be No. 1 seeds on Selection Sunday? What is the most compelling conference race? Who are the best players in the nation?

There are a lot of questions leading in to the season. The answers will continue to unfold through the women's Final Four at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 5 and 7.

Last updated: October 13, 2023

National coverage

Conference previews and predictions

New faces in new places

All the player and coach movements that matter for the 2023-24 season.

Draft

Keep track of which college stars could declare for the 2024 WNBA draft -- and where they might end up.

Recruiting

Who the future stars of women's college basketball are, and how they're ranked after a busy summer schedule and leading into to the early signing period.