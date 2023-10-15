Caitlin Clark gets the Kinnick Stadium crowd excited with a trey from distance for Iowa. (0:34)

Caitlin Clark fired up after pulling up from distance for 3 (0:34)

Open Extended Reactions

Sundays are typically reserved for football, but not at Kinnick Stadium. Instead, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes hit the hardwood for a historic game.

The Hawkeyes' 94-72 exhibition win against the DePaul Blue Demons was named "Crossover at Kinnick" and took place at the Hawkeyes' football stadium. The increased capacity helped Iowa to set the women's college basketball attendance record with 55,646 -- nearly doubling the previous record of 29,619 that was set at the 2002 Women's Final Four. The game's proceeds benefit The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

For comparison, the Hawkeyes' "Carver-Hawkeye Arena" has a capacity of 15,500, while Kinnick Stadium can hold 69,250 fans.

Per NCAA.com, breaking the attendance record was head coach Lisa Bluder's "personal goal."

"We start this season with every single game sold out in Carver-Hawkeye Arena," said Bluder. "We start this season with about 50,000 people joining us in Kinnick for the Crossover... we start this season without 40 percent of our starting lineup, but we also start this season with the nation's best player in Caitlin Clark."

It didn't take long for the Haweyes to heat up under the sun in Iowa City as Clark had a triple-double with 34 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds.

Here are the best moments from "Crossover at Kinnick:"

Setting the scene

Bird's eye view

The Hawkeye Wave

Dishing out out sunshine dimes

Making "Herstory"