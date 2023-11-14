Open Extended Reactions

Iowa's Caitlin Clark, UConn's Paige Bueckers and LSU's Angel Reese headline the preseason list of candidates for the John R. Wooden Award, it was announced Tuesday on ESPN.

Clark and Bueckers won national player of the year honors in 2023 and 2021, respectively, while Reese was the most outstanding player at the 2023 Final Four.

Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 The top 50 candidates for the Wooden Award, given annually to the most outstanding player in college basketball. Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech Sarah Andrews, Baylor Lauren Betts, UCLA Cameron Brink, Stanford Paige Bueckers, UConn Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina Jessika Carter, Mississippi State Sonia Citron, Notre Dame Caitlin Clark, Iowa Olivia Cochran, Louisville Makira Cook, Illinois Aaliyah Edwards, UConn Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse Azzi Fudd, UConn Gabby Gregory, Kansas State Rori Harmon, Texas Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana Abbey Hsu, Columbia Rickea Jackson, Tennessee Taiyanna Jackson, Kansas Flau'jae Johnson, LSU Hannah Jump, Stanford Deja Kelly, North Carolina Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech Gianna Kneepkens, Utah Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State Ayoka Lee, Kansas State Charlisse Leger-Walker, Washington State Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor Quinesha Lockett, Toledo Rayah Marshall, USC Cotie McMahon, Ohio State Olivia Miles, Notre Dame Aneesah Morrow, LSU Charisma Osborne, UCLA Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina Laila Phelia, Michigan Alissa Pili, Utah Angel Reese, LSU Kiki Rice, UCLA Saniya Rivers, NC State Madison Scott, Mississippi Shyanne Sellers, Maryland Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State Jaz Shelley, Nebraska Jaylyn Sherrod, Colorado Celeste Taylor, Ohio State Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina Hailey Van Lith, LSU JuJu Watkins, USC

The Wooden Award is given annually to the most outstanding player in college basketball.

The top-50 list is rounded out by Stanford's Cameron Brink, Connecticut's Aaliyah Edwards, Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes, Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley, Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson, Notre Dame's Olivia Miles, Utah's Alissa Pili and LSU's Aneesah Morrow and Hailey Van Lith, all of whom made the national ballot for the award last season.

LSU leads all schools with four players on the preseason top 50 list, followed by UConn, Ohio State and UCLA with three apiece. South Carolina, which ascended to No. 1 in the Associated Press poll on Monday following convincing wins over two top-20 teams, is represented by Kamilla Cardoso and Te-Hina Paopao.

USC's JuJu Watkins, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2023, is the only freshman to appear in the top 50.

The watch list will be narrowed down several times over the course of the season before the five-person All-American team is announced in March, followed by the award's winner.