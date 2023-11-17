Open Extended Reactions

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Caitlin Clark struggled through a poor shooting performance and No. 2 Iowa failed to score in the last three minutes Thursday night, falling to Kansas State 65-58.

Clark -- the Associated Press national player of the week in women's basketball, who swept national player of the year awards and led the Hawkeyes to their first NCAA championship game last season -- scored 24 points on 9-for-32 shooting from the field and 2-for-16 from long distance, failing to make her first 3-pointer until just over a minute was left in the second quarter.

Iowa (3-1), which had been averaging 92 points in its first three games, shot just 36.1% from the field and was 2-for-21 from long distance.

Ayoka Lee scored 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead Kansas State's comeback victory.

Kansas State also handed Iowa its first loss last season, when the Hawkeyes were ranked fourth.

The Wildcats (3-0), who went almost eight minutes without a point during a stretch in the second half, trailed 58-53 with 2:42 left before holding the Hawkeyes without a point the rest of the way.

Lee made two free throws with 1:12 left to give Kansas State a 59-58 lead. After Clark missed a jumper, Kansas State's Gabby Gregory scored in the lane to push the lead to three points.

Kansas State's Jaelyn Glenn missed two free throws with 23 seconds, giving Iowa a chance to tie the game. Clark missed a 3-point attempt with 19 seconds left and then missed another eight seconds later.

Zyanna Walker added 12 points for Kansas State. Molly Davis had 10 points in the second half for Iowa.