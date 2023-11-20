Open Extended Reactions

Notre Dame has announced the school will unveil a statue of Hall of Fame women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw outside the Joyce Center on Dec. 17.

The ceremony will take place before the Irish's game against Purdue (noon ET, ACC Network).

McGraw earned 848 of her 936 career victories at Notre Dame, where she coached from 1987 to 2020. She led the Irish to the women's Final Four nine times and won national championships in 2001 and 2018. She began her college head-coaching career at Lehigh from 1982 to 1987 before taking over at Notre Dame.

McGraw had 11 30-win seasons and was Associated Press national coach of the year four times. A member of both the Naismith and Women's Basketball halls of fame, McGraw retired from coaching in 2020 and is currently an analyst with the ACC Network.

Five of her former players went on to be Olympians, and 10 currently are in the WNBA. That includes Jackie Young, who won a national championship with the Irish and has two WNBA titles with the Las Vegas Aces.