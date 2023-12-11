SCNext Top 25: Updated girls' high school basketball rankings

Open Extended Reactions

Long Island Lutheran continues to be in a class of their own as they mow through opponents. The Crusaders handily defeated top 25 opponents St. John's and Duncanville this week. They're now continue on to the next event in what is the toughest schedule in the country as they head to the Bahamas to face No. 17 Lake Highland Prep as well as No. 25 DeSoto in the Hoopfest in Paradise.

Hoopfest in Paradise will also host No. 6 Etiwanda in a showcase style schedule Dec. 15-16.

No. 4 Sidwell Friends got a major win in Hawaii over Sierra Canyon. It was a thrilling championship at the Iolani Prep Classic that went to the final seconds. Tournament MVP and UCLA signee Zania Socka-Nguemen took the baseline inbounds pass with four seconds remaining to the rim for the finish plus the foul to seal the deal on a one point win for Sidwell.

The Incarnate Word Red Knights make their debut in this season's Power Rankings at the No. 24 spot. They are led by junior guard Nevaeh Caffey whose recruitment includes Michigan, Kansas, Missouri, and Louisville amongst others. She's made her claim for 2025 top 100 consideration when those rankings are updated.

The Duncanville and DeSoto rivalry sees the first matchups of the season on Dec. 12 at Duncanville. It will feature top 25 ramifications due to those teams loaded schedules so far and in the future.

The prestigious Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix starts on Dec. 18. It will host recruits for all levels as well as top 25 teams and competitive teams from all over the country. Participants include: No. 1 Long Island Lutheran, No. 2 Montverde, No. 3 IMG, No. 7 Archbishop Mitty, No. 9 Sacred Heart, No. 10 Bishop McNamara, No. 11 Mater Dei, No. 14 Hebron Christian and No. 22 Hazel Green.

1. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 4-0

2. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 6-0

3. IMG Academy (Fla.) 8-0

4. Sidwell Friends (WashingtonvD.C.) 4-1

5. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 8-1

6. Etiwanda (Calif.) 8-1

7. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) 3-0

8. DME Academy (Fla.) 10-0

9. Sacred Heart (Ky.) 6-0

10. Bishop McNamara (Md.) 3-1

11. Mater Dei (Calif.) 8-0

12. Duncanville (Texas) 10-3

13. Morris Catholic (N.J.) 0-0

14. Hebron Christian (Ga.) 7-0

15. Timberview (Texas) 16-1

16. San Antonio Clark (Texas) 16-1

17. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) 7-1

18. Pickerington Central (Ohio) 5-0

19. McDonogh (Md.) 5-1

20. Purcell Marian (Ohio) 5-1

21.Putnam City West (Okla.) 4-0

22. Hazel Green (Ala.) 12-0

23. St. John's College Prep (Washington DC) 4-1

24. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.) 4-0

25. DeSoto HS (Texas) 8-2

Also Considered: Rutgers Prep (N.J.), Dr. Phillips (Fla.), Christ the King (N.Y.), South Grand Prairie (Texas), Hopkins HS (Minn.) Bethany (Okla.), Summer Creek (Texas), Johnston (Iowa) 5-0