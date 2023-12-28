Open Extended Reactions

Caitlin Clark's junior season at Iowa was epic. In leading the Hawkeyes to their first Final Four in 30 years, the point guard became the first player in NCAA Division I history to lead the nation in scoring and assists per game, then swept every national player of the year award.

This season, Clark has another shot at etching her name in the record books: The senior could break Kelsey Plum's mark for most career points in Division I history.

We're tracking all of Clark's milestones and pursuit of the all-time scoring mark -- and several other Big Ten and NCAA records -- during the 2023-24 season.

For her career, Clark has:

43 30-point games (including five this season), the most by a Division I player in the last 25 seasons

13 triple-doubles (including two this season), which ranks second in D-I history behind Sabrina Ionescu (26)

become the first player in D-I history with 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists

led Division I in assists per game in each of the last two seasons

Check back often as we'll update Clark's numbers every time Iowa plays.

All stats updated through Dec. 27.

play 1:24 Caitlin Clark surpasses 3,000 points on historic night Caitlin Clark becomes the 15th player in Division I women's basketball history to reach 3,000 points en route to her 35 points in Iowa's 67-58 win over Iowa State.

Chasing Plum

Kelsey Plum closed her NCAA career at Washington with 3,527 points. Through her most recent game on Dec. 21, Caitlin Clark has 3,114 points.

Most career points in NCAA Division I history Washington's Kelsey Plum holds the NCAA Division I scoring record. A look at the top 10. Player Years Points 1. Kelsey Plum, Washington 2013-17 3,527 2. Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State 2014-18 3,402 3. Jackie Stiles, Missouri State 1997-2001 3,393 4. Brittney Griner, Baylor 2009-13 3,283 5. Patricia Hoskins, Mississippi Valley State 1985-89 3,122 6. Lorri Baumann, Drake 1980-84 3,115 7. Caitlin Clark, Iowa 2020-24 3,114 8. Jerica Coley, FIU 2010-14 3,107 9. Rachel Banham, Minnesota 2011-16 3,093 10. Ashley Joens, Iowa State 2018-23 3,060

How quickly could Clark catch Plum's scoring mark? A look at the scoring Caitlin Clark needs to average to break Kelsey Plum's NCAA Division I scoring record before the regular season wraps up on March 3. Date Opponent PPG needed Feb. 22 at Indiana 29.6 PPG Feb. 25 Illinois 27.6 PPG Feb. 28 at Minnesota 25.9 PPG March 3 Ohio State 24.4 PPG

When does Iowa play next?

A look at the Hawkeyes' schedule, with Caitlin Clark's line score from each game.

DATE OPPONENT MIN FG 3FG PTS REB AST Nov. 6 FDU, 102-46 win 23 11-17 4-9 28 7 10 Nov. 9 Va Tech, 80-76 win 40 13-31 5-16 44 8 6 Nov. 12 Northern Iowa, 94-53 win 31 6-13 2-5 24 10 11 Nov. 16 K-State, 65-58 loss 37 9-32 2-16 24 6 3 Nov. 19 Drake, 113-90 win 30 14-22 5-11 35 6 10 Nov. 24 Purdue FW, 98-59 win 22 8-13 6-9 29 3 8 Nov. 25 FGCU, 100-62 win 26 7-14 4-8 21 6 6 Nov. 26 K-State, 77-70 win 39 10-25 7-16 32 5 6 Dec. 2 Bowling Green, 99-65 win 31 10-20 2-11 24 7 11 Dec. 6 Iowa State, 67-58 win 38 12-31 6-16 35 9 4 Dec. 10 Wisconsin, 87-65 win 35 11-19 4-8 28 9 5 Dec. 16 Cleveland St, 104-75 win 30 13-21 9-16 38 5 5 Dec. 21 Loyola Chicago, 98-69 win 36 12-21 4-12 35 17 10 Dec. 30 Minnesota Jan. 2 Michigan State Jan. 5 Rutgers Jan. 10 Purdue Jan. 13 Indiana Jan. 16 Wisconsin Jan. 21 Ohio State Jan. 27 Nebraska Jan. 31 Northwestern Feb. 3 Maryland Feb. 8 Penn State Feb. 11 Nebraska Feb. 15 Michigan Feb. 22 Indiana Feb. 25 Illinois Feb. 28 Minnesota March 3 Ohio State

play 2:26 The highlights from Caitlin Clark's historic 2022-23 campaign Relive some of the top highlights from Caitlin Clark's 2022-23 season with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

What other records is Clark closing in on?

Clark's career numbers Iowa senior Caitlin Clark has a chance to break all-time Big Ten marks and at least one NCAA Division I career mark. Clark Big Ten record Division I record Points 3,114 3,402 3,527 Assists 894 901 1,307 3-pointers 407 497 537

Most career points per game Clark is averaging 27.6 points per game over her career, which is on pace to be the second-most by a player in Division I history (minimum 1,500 points). 1985-89 Patricia Hoskins, Mississippi Valley State 28.4 PPG 2020-24 Caitlin Clark, Iowa 27.6 PPG 1980-84 Sandra Hodge, New Orleans 26.7 PPG 2009-13 Elena Delle Donne, Delaware 26.7 PPG 1997-2001 Jackie Stiles, Missouri State 26.3 PPG

Most points in a season Caitlin Clark's scoring average has improved each season. She scored 799 points in 30 games as a freshman (26.6 PPG) and 863 points in 32 games (27.0 PPG) as a sophomore. As a junior last season, Clark tallied 1,055 points over 38 games (27.8 PPG). Clark could set the Division I single-season points record as a senior. 2016-17 Kelsey Plum, Washington 1,109 2022-23 Maddy Siegrist, Villanova 1,081 2000-01 Jackie Stiles, Missouri State 1,062 2022-23 Caitlin Clark, Iowa 1,055

