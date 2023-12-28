Caitlin Clark's junior season at Iowa was epic. In leading the Hawkeyes to their first Final Four in 30 years, the point guard became the first player in NCAA Division I history to lead the nation in scoring and assists per game, then swept every national player of the year award.
This season, Clark has another shot at etching her name in the record books: The senior could break Kelsey Plum's mark for most career points in Division I history.
We're tracking all of Clark's milestones and pursuit of the all-time scoring mark -- and several other Big Ten and NCAA records -- during the 2023-24 season.
For her career, Clark has:
43 30-point games (including five this season), the most by a Division I player in the last 25 seasons
13 triple-doubles (including two this season), which ranks second in D-I history behind Sabrina Ionescu (26)
become the first player in D-I history with 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists
led Division I in assists per game in each of the last two seasons
All stats updated through Dec. 27.
Caitlin Clark becomes the 15th player in Division I women's basketball history to reach 3,000 points en route to her 35 points in Iowa's 67-58 win over Iowa State.
Chasing Plum
Kelsey Plum closed her NCAA career at Washington with 3,527 points. Through her most recent game on Dec. 21, Caitlin Clark has 3,114 points.
What a night for No. 22.— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) December 22, 2023
35 points, a career-high 17 rebounds, and 10 assists -- her 13th career triple-double. @CaitlinClark22 x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/mFDMi662Nx
When does Iowa play next?
A look at the Hawkeyes' schedule, with Caitlin Clark's line score from each game.
Relive some of the top highlights from Caitlin Clark's 2022-23 season with the Iowa Hawkeyes.
What other records is Clark closing in on?
Who are the top 25 players in women's college basketball?
Twenty-one ESPN analysts, broadcasters and reporters voted in December to determine ESPN's updated player rankings. Caitlin Clark, who was a unanimous No. 1, led the way, but nine players, including three freshmen, made their debut in the 2023-24 list.
Caitlin Clark took the sports world by storm: What's the encore?
Caitlin Clark led Iowa to new heights and became a sports superhero in the Midwest with one of the game's greatest NCAA tournament runs. In November, Michael Voepel examined what's next for the senior.
Why Caitlin Clark is the most exciting player in March Madness
Steph Curry, Sue Bird, Sabrina Ionescu and more break down their favorite parts of Caitlin Clark's game, how the Iowa star hits logo 3s and tallies triple-doubles.
Clark gets 12th triple-double, becomes Iowa's all-time leading scorer
'She's that good': Clark drops 44 in win over No. 8 Virginia Tech
LSU's Reese, Iowa's Clark top AP preseason women's All-America team
Clark projected as No. 1 WNBA draft pick, but ...
WNBA mock draft: Clark is No. 1 -- if she declares
The Indiana Fever won the WNBA draft lottery in December, and Caitlin Clark is the projected No. 1 overall pick in ESPN's latest mock draft.
Clark turns 22 in February and is eligible for the April 15 draft. However, Clark -- and the rest of this year's college seniors -- could return for a fifth NCAA season in 2024-25 because of the COVID-19 waiver. And Clark has said she likely won't make a decision on declaring for the draft until Iowa's season ends. (Players have 48 hours following the conclusion of their final game of the season to declare for the draft.)
"I think it's very similar to my college decision. It's like I'm in the recruiting process again," she said. "The biggest thing is I'm just going to trust my gut."