No. 5 Texas junior Rori Harmon tore the ACL in her right knee and will miss the rest of the season, the school said in a statement on Friday.

The school said the injury happened on Wednesday during practice.

"I'm heartbroken that I won't be able to play with my teammates this season, but I'm going to support them and be the best teammate I can be," Harmon said in a statement. "We have big goals for this season and those are not going to change."

Harmon, a two-way guard and first-team All-Big 12 pick last year, is the second-leading scorer on the Longhorns (12-0) this season, averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 3.1 steals in 12 games this season.

The 5-foot-6 Harmon is considered one of the best perimeter defenders in the nation.