South Carolina still No. 1, Syracuse to Top 25

South Carolina started the new year where it finished off 2023 -- atop The Associated Press women's basketball poll.

The Gamecocks received 34 of the 35 first-place votes from a national media panel Monday. They had been unanimous the previous six weeks.

UCLA got the other No. 1 vote after beating then-No. 6 USC in a Los Angeles showdown Saturday. The No. 2 Bruins have now defeated four top-25 teams, with two wins coming at neutral sites and one on the road.

AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll First-place votes in parentheses Team 1. South Carolina (34) 12-0 2. UCLA (1) 12-0 3. NC State 13-0 4. Iowa 13-1 5. Colorado 11-1 6. Baylor 12-0 7. LSU 13-1 8. Stanford 12-1 9. Southern Cal 10-1 10. Texas 13-1 11. Kansas St 13-1 12. UConn 10-3 13. Virginia Tech 10-2 14. Indiana 11-1 15. Utah 10-3 16. Notre Dame 9-2 17. Louisville 12-2 18. Gonzaga 13-2 19. Marquette 12-1 20. Ohio St. 10-3 21. Creighton 10-2 22. Florida St. 11-3 23. TCU 14-0 24. West Virginia 12-0 25. Syracuse 11-1

Syracuse entered the poll at No. 25, marking its first appearance since Jan. 18, 2021. The Orange beat then-No. 13 Notre Dame on Sunday. The Irish fell to 16th. The Orange (11-1) have lost only to Maryland and will next play at North Carolina on Thursday. Syracuse is off to its best start since 2017-18, and the Orange hope to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2021.

The Tar Heels fell out of the Top 25, ending a 34-week streak in the poll. That was the seventh-longest active run.

No. 3 North Carolina State and Iowa followed UCLA. Colorado moved up three spots to No. 5 after a win over then-No. 12 Utah.

Baylor climbed in the rankings to No. 6, up four places after a win over then-No. 5 Texas. The Longhorns, who lost star Rori Harmon to an ACL injury last week, dropped to 10th.

No. 7 LSU, Stanford and USC followed the Bears.

CLIMBING THE RECORD BOOKS: Iowa star Caitlin Clark moved into fifth on the Division I all-time scoring list after a 35-point effort in a win over Minnesota. She has 3,149 points and trails Kelsey Plum (3,527), Kelsey Mitchell (3,402), Jackie Stiles (3,393) and Brittney Griner (3,283).

Clark also moved to No. 1 on the Big Ten all-time assists list with 904. She passed Samantha Prahalis' 901 and has helped the Hawkeyes to a 10-game winning streak, their longest since 2004-05.