SCNext Top 25: Updated girls' high school basketball rankings

We ring in the new year with a new No. 1: Archbishop Mitty out of California.

The program, led by Hall of Fame coach Sue Phillips, won the heralded Nike Tournament of Champions held in Phoenix. Mitty's core of UConn signee Morgan Cheli, Bucknell signee Elana Weisman, Lehigh signee Belle Bramer and sophomore super-recruit McKenna Waliczko helped the Monarchs to four stellar wins, including the final against No. 2 Long Island Lutheran. Cheli notched a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Waliczko was named tournament MVP and added 22 points and nine rebounds in the thrilling 73-72 championship game.

Long Island Lutheran continues to play at a high level with the toughest schedule in the country. The Crusaders brought home two more top 25 wins against Hebron Christian and surging Bishop McNamara. Michigan signee Syla Swords leads the team with 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists and is shooting 46% from behind the arc. Sophomore sister Savvy Swords continues her rise in the ranks and the expansion of her game with 14.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 60% shooting from the field. The balanced squad also includes USC bound point guard Kayleigh Heckel (14.7 points, 7.9 assists), Notre Dame signee Kateryna Koval (14.1 points, 11.2 rebounds per game), and unsigned senior Lauryn Swann (12.4 points and 50% from 3).

High school basketball has finally started in New Jersey and Morris Catholic wasted little time tallying quality wins. The Crusaders have now won back-to-back John Wall Holiday Invitationals led by the junior Pauldo twins. Mia Pauldo was named MVP of the tournament after a 19-point, eight-assist performance in the championship game. Mya Pauldo is back in action and had 22 points and five assists.

Hebron Christian has proved it belongs and has stock-rising players to thank for that. Juniors Aubrey Beckham and Danielle Osho have added elements and experience to their game that will lead to a rise in the rankings for both. Teammate and fellow junior Ja'kerra Butler is an elite rebounder and will make a difference at the next level as well.

1. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) 10-0

2. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 9-1

3. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 11-1

4. Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.) 4-1

5.Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 13-1

6. IMG Academy (Fla.) 14-1

7.Bishop McNamara (Md.) 8-3

8. Morris Catholic (N.J.) 7-0

9. DME Academy (Fla.) 13-0

10. Duncanville (Texas) 18-3

11. Etiwanda (Calif.) 12-2

12. Hebron Christian (Ga.) 11-2

13. Timberview (Texas) 24-1

14. San Antonio Clark (Texas) 20-1

15. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) 11-4

16. Pickerington Central (Ohio) 9-1

17. Purcell Marian (Ohio) 13-1

18. Grayson (Ga.) 12-0

19. Putnam City West (Okla.) 6-0

20. St. John's College Prep (Washington, D.C.) 9-1

21. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.) 9-0

22. DeSoto HS (Texas) 12-5

23. Grace Christian Sanford (N.C.) 15-0

24. Johnston (Iowa) 11-0

25. Mater Dei (Calif.) 11-5