TCU senior Sedona Prince will be sidelined indefinitely after breaking her finger, but is expected to return to the court before the end of the regular season.

"I broke my finger on the first play of our Baylor game and had it put back together yesterday," Prince posted on Instagram Saturday. "Everything happens for a reason and I'm blessed to have the best medical and athletic training team around me to get me healed quick and back playing with my team this season. Thank you for all the love and support this year. I love being a horned frog more than anything. I'll be back!"

Prince - whose TikTok demonstrating the disparities between the men's and women's weight rooms at the 2021 NCAA Tournaments went viral and helped spur a conversation on gender equality in college sports - was in the midst of a career renaissance prior to the injury, averaging 21.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game for the 13-1 Horned Frogs.

The 6-foot-7 center previously played two seasons at Oregon before transferring this spring. She is one of the prominent transfers brought in by new head coach Mark Campbell to help revive a TCU program that finished with just seven wins in the Big 12 the previous three seasons.

No. 23 TCU cracked the Associated Press top 25 last week, going undefeated in nonconference play for the first time ever, before suffering its only loss of the season to No. 6 Baylor, 71-50, on Wednesday.

The Horned Frogs will have to navigate a tough upcoming stretch of Big 12 play without Prince, as No. 10 Texas and No. 11 Kansas State await on Wednesday and Jan. 17, respectively.