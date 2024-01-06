Open Extended Reactions

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland's women's basketball game against Purdue on Saturday was postponed because of a leak in the roof.

The game was supposed to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET, but water was leaking onto the floor during warmups because of heavy rain in the area.

The teams waited about 30 minutes to see whether they could solve the problem by diverting the water, but it didn't work.

"We wanted to see if we could divert the water off the roof into a different direction, but unfortunately we weren't able to accomplish that," Maryland athletic director Damon Evans said. "We were hoping it would stop, but it just didn't."

Evans said that the teams considered playing in an auxiliary gym in Maryland's arena, but Purdue didn't feel comfortable with that option.

The two teams will try to figure out a makeup date over the next 48 hours.

"Right now we don't know," Evans said. "We might look to next week. We have an opening next week. We want to make sure it fits both programs."

Purdue hosts No. 4 Iowa on Wednesday but doesn't play again until Jan. 18. Maryland plays at Michigan State on Tuesday and then is off until Jan. 17.