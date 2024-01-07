Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley gets the ball down low and beats the buzzer as Virginia Tech hands NC State its first loss of the season. (0:25)

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Elizabeth Kitley scored a layup on a cross-court inbound pass with less than a second remaining as the No. 13 Virginia Tech women beat No. 3 NC State 63-62 on Sunday, ending the Wolfpack's undefeated season.

Kitley finished with 27 points for the Hokies (12-2, 3-0 ACC), who rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to win their seventh consecutive game. The Hokies also won their 19th consecutive home game.

Madison Hayes paced the Wolfpack (14-1, 2-1) with 21 points.

Kitley gave the Hokies their first lead of the game at 61-60 with 1:28 remaining. The Wolfpack regained the lead on a layup by Saniya Rivers with less than three seconds to go.

After timeouts by each team, Virginia Tech's Cayla King threw a cross-court lob pass to the 6-foot-6 Kitley, who caught it and scored the game-winner.

Kitley shot 12-of-24 from the floor and Georgia Amoore had 21 points for the Hokies, who shot 41.5% (27-of-65).

Rivers finished with 12 points for the Wolfpack, who shot 40.7% (24-of-59) and made just one field goal in the final eight minutes.