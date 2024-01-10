Open Extended Reactions

UConn forward Aubrey Griffin will miss the rest of the 2023-24 season after suffering a torn ACL in her left knee, the team announced Wednesday.

Griffin, a fifth-year senior, suffered the injury during the No. 13 Huskies' win over Creighton on Dec. 3. She was averaging 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 14 games (five starts).

She is the fourth UConn player -- along with Azzi Fudd, (ACL/meniscus), Ayanna Patterson (knee) and forward Jana El Alfy (Achilles) -- to suffer a season-ending injury. Junior guard Caroline Ducharme (head/neck spasms) is also out indefinitely.

The injuries left UConn with just nine players, including three forwards, for Sunday's game over Georgetown, which marked the Huskies' eighth straight win after a 4-3 start. UConn faces Providence on Wednesday night.

Griffin was averaging 9.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game off the bench for the 13th-ranked Huskies. She previously missed the 2021-22 campaign after undergoing back surgery but has been a valuable member of UConn's rotation since her freshman year in 2019-20, providing a spark with her defensive energy, ability to get to the rim and rebounding.

The 6-foot-1 Griffin could opt to use a fifth year of eligibility -- granted to athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic -- and play another season at UConn following her recovery.

Huskies coach Geno Auriemma told reporters Tuesday no decision has been made on Griffin's future. She was considered a potential late first-round or early second-round WNBA draft pick before her injury.

Information from ESPN's Alexa Philippou was used in this report.