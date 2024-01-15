Open Extended Reactions

Iowa moved up to No. 2 and Colorado to No. 3 behind top-ranked South Carolina in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll after a chaotic week that saw half of the top 10 teams lose.

The Gamecocks (15-0), who are the last unbeaten team left, routed Missouri in their lone game last week and received all 36 first-place votes from the national media panel in Monday's poll released hours before South Carolina hosted Kentucky.

AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll First-place votes in parentheses Team Record 1. South Carolina (36) 15-0 2. Iowa 17-1 3. Colorado 15-1 4. NC State 15-1 5. UCLA 15-1 6. USC 13-1 7. Kansas State 17-1 8. Stanford 15-2 9. UConn 14-3 10. LSU 16-2 11. Texas 16-2 12. Baylor 14-2 13. Louisville 15-2 14. Virginia Tech 13-3 15. Florida State 14-4 16. Indiana 14-2 17. Gonzaga 16-2 18. Ohio State 13-3 19. Notre Dame 12-3 20. Utah 12-5 21. Creighton 13-3 22. Marquette 15-2 23. North Carolina 12-5 24. Iowa State 12-4 25. UNLV 14-1

Previously undefeated UCLA and Baylor both lost and fell in the rankings. The Bruins dropped from second to fifth and the Bears plummeted from fourth to 12th after losing to both Kansas and Iowa State. The Cyclones entered the poll at No. 24.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa moved up to second after routing then-No. 14 Indiana on Saturday night. Colorado and NC State followed the Hawkeyes. The Buffaloes are 15-1 for the first time since the 1992-93 season.

USC moved up to sixth after handing the Bruins their first loss of the season.

Kansas State shot up five spots to seventh, the Wildcats' best ranking since they were fifth in the preseason poll in 2003. Stanford and UConn were next, with the Huskies moving up four spots to return to the top 10 at No. 9. Defending champion LSU saw its nation's best 16-game winning streak end with a loss at Auburn and fell three spots to 10th.

West Virginia dropped out of the poll after losing to Iowa State.

APPROACHING COACH K: Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer moved within one victory of tying Duke men's coach Mike Krzyzewski for the most wins all-time in college basketball. VanDerveer sits at 1,201 after her team beat Utah on Friday, but lost at Colorado on Sunday. She will next have a chance to tie the mark on Friday at home against Oregon.