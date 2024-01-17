SCNext Top 25: Updated girls' high school basketball rankings

Open Extended Reactions

Despite the weather and many travel and scheduling woes, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend slate of games and events did not disappoint.

No. 1 Archbishop Mitty rolled through two more opponents from California while No. 2 Long Island Lutheran tallied two more wins against Rutgers Prep and Etiwanda. USC bound PG Kayleigh Heckel posted a triple-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists and Notre Dame recruit Kate Koval had 32 points and 11 rebounds.

Despite the loss, Etiwanda had a solid weekend at Hoophall with a win over Sidwell Friends as USC recruit Kennedy Smith was 8-for-14 from the 3-point line in the two games at the showcase. She scored 29 points in the win and added 14 points and 11 rebounds in the Long Island Lutheran game. Junior Grace Knox is healthy and rounding into form with a double-double effort against Sidwell and 10 points and seven rebounds against LUHI. She played with incredible energy all weekend and left a physical imprint on the floor.

Grayson got a big 73-56 win over IMG Academy at the MLK Classic hosted by Sasha Palmer. Georgia Tech signee Danielle Carnegie was spectacular with 30 points, five rebounds and six assists. Look out for a new addition to IMG -- Australian Lara Somfai. She is a super-skilled 6-foot-4 forward in the 2025 class.

Led by 2025 No. 6 recruit Aaliyah Crump, Minnetonka out of Minnesota enters the top 25 with a 13-0 record They have two games against No. 24 Hopkins in the next month and are coached by former Hopkins coach, Brian Cosgriff.

The 2024 McDonald's All Americans are set to be announced on Tuesday. The rosters will be unveiled on the 3 p.m. ET "NBA Today" broadcast.

1. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) 14-0

2. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 12-1

3. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 17-1

4. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 16-1

5. Etiwanda (Calif.) 16-3

6. Bishop McNamara (Md.) 13-3

7. Morris Catholic (N.J.) 13-0

8. Grayson (Ga.) 17-0

9. IMG Academy (Fla.) 17-2

10. Sidwell Friends (Washington D.C.) 9-2

11. Duncanville (Texas) 22-3

12. Hebron Christian (Ga. ) 15-2

13. DME Academy (Fla.) 14-2

14. Timberview (Texas) 28-1.

15. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.)13-4

16. Pickerington Central (Ohio) 13-2

17. Purcell Marian (Ohio) 14-1

18. Putnam City West (Okla.) 11-0

19. San Antonio Clark (Texas) 22-2

20. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.) 14-0

21. DeSoto (Texas) 15-5

22.Grace Christian Sanford (N.C.)18-0

23. Johnston (Iowa) 13-0

24. Hopkins (Minn.) 12-2

25. Minnetonka (Minn.) 13-0