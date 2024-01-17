Open Extended Reactions

FORT WORTH, Texas -- TCU's next two games have been canceled because the team does not have enough available players, the Big 12 announced Wednesday.

The Horned Frogs (14-4, 1-4 Big 12) were scheduled to play at No. 7 Kansas State on Wednesday night and at No. 24 Iowa State on Saturday.

The conference did not disclose the reason for TCU's player shortage. Under conference rules, a school unable to field a team will forfeit the contest if no extraordinary circumstances exist.

As a result, Iowa State and Kansas State each will be credited with a win in the conference standings and TCU will pick up two losses. Overall records will not be impacted, per NCAA policy.

TCU did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

TCU point guard Jaden Owens suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her right knee against Houston on Saturday and will miss the rest of the season. Ten players saw action in that game.

The Horned Frogs' next game is scheduled for Jan. 23 at home against UCF.