TCU women's basketball has added Sarah Sylvester, who also plays on the school's volleyball team, to its roster as a preferred walk-on after the program did not have enough healthy players to compete in a pair of games this past week.

The Horned Frogs forfeited contests to Kansas State and Iowa State because a slew of injuries left them with only six available players. The program held open tryouts Thursday and Friday in search of a walk-on addition.

TCU -- which started the season 14-0 before dropping four straight games -- now is able to return to the court Tuesday against UCF.

Sylvester, a 6-foot-3 post player, had four years of varsity basketball in high school, averaging 11.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks as a senior and earning all-league honors as a junior and senior. The sophomore is a middle blocker for TCU's volleyball team, which advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament the past two seasons.

The basketball team is still without Sedona Prince (who broke a finger on Jan. 3) for the foreseeable future and announced last week that DaiJa Turner (ankle) and Jaden Owens (ACL/meniscus) will be sidelined the remainder of the season. In a recent TikTok, Prince mentioned four other players dealing with injuries or health issues and another who left campus because of "family stuff."