The TCU women's basketball program has added three additional walk-ons for the remainder of the 2023-24 season ahead of its game against UCF on Tuesday.
The Horned Frogs -- who started the season 14-0 and were briefly ranked No. 23 in the nation -- had to forfeit a pair of games last week after a slew of injuries left them with just six available players.
The program held walk-on tryouts last week, bringing aboard four walk-ons in total: Sarah Sylvester, also an athlete on the school's volleyball team, as well as new additions Piper Davis, Ella Hamlin and Mekhayia Moore. Sylvester, a sophomore middle blocker for the volleyball team, is a 6-foot-3 post while the others are guards.
TCU is still without Sedona Prince, who is sidelined indefinitely with a broken finger, as well as Jaden Owens (ACL/meniscus) and DaiJa Turner (ankle), both of whom will miss the remainder of the season. In a recent TikTok, Prince mentioned four other players dealing with injuries or health issues and another who left campus because of family concerns.