SCNext Top 25: Updated girls' high school basketball rankings

Open Extended Reactions

With all eyes focused on the 2024 McDonald's All American girls game roster announcement, the rankings didn't change much this week.

Archbishop Mitty and Long Island Lutheran are still battling atop the Top 25 and, after this week's McDonald's lineups were released, it's easy to see why. No. 18 2024 recruit Morgan Cheli lands on the roster for Archbishop MItty and three players from Long Island Lutheran made the nation's most prestigious high school basketball competition. Notre Dame commit Kate Koval (No. 5), Michigan commit Syla Swords (No. 11) and USC commit Kayleigh Heckel (No. 28) all play for the country's second-ranked high school team and will be featured in the April 2 contest.

The rest of the top six will be well represented at the game with each having at least one player on the roster.

Here are the rankings as February quickly approaches.

1. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) 17-0

2. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 13-1

3. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 18-1

4. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 22-1

5. Etiwanda (Calif.) 19-3

6. Bishop McNamara (Md.) 14-3

7. Morris Catholic (N.J.) 14-0

8. Grayson (Ga.) 19-0

9. IMG Academy (Fla. ) 18-2

10. Sidwell Friends (Washington) 10-2

11. Hebron Christian (Ga.) 17-2

12. DME Academy (Fla.) 15-2

13. Timberview (Texas) 30-1

14. DeSoto HS (Texas) 17-5

15. Duncanville (Texas) 23-4

16. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) 14-4

17. Purcell Marian (Ohio) 16-1

18. Putnam City West (Okla.) 15-0

19. San Antonio Clark (Texas) 24-2

20. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.) 16-0

21. Grace Christian Sanford (N.C.) 18-0

22. Johnston (Iowa) 16-0

23. Pickerington Central (Ohio) 14-3

24. Hopkins HS (Minn.) 13-2

25. Minnetonka HS (Minn.) 15-0