SCNext Top 25: Updated girls' high school basketball rankings

We are in the part of the season when we have seen enough of a sample set of teams to see how they really stack up against everyone in the country.

The Mecca High School Girls Showcase was held in the Bronx, New York over the weekend with several quality matchups, including a few top 25 teams. The story of the weekend, however, has to be Crestwood out of Canada (a team that would be top 5 if they were based in the USA) that is now 5-1 against top 25 teams in our rankings. Wins include Bishop McNamara, IMG, Mater Dei, Sidwell Friends, and Pickerington Central. They are anchored by Duke signee Toby Fournier, but have arguably the biggest stock riser of the season in junior G/W Agot Makeer, who had 40 points (including 9-for-12 from the 3) and eight rebounds against IMG this weekend.

Outside the top 25 but mentionable was a 2026 post matchup of Olivia Vukosa of Christ the King and Julia Scott of Albertus Magnus. Vukosa is the No. 2 prospect in the 2026 class and had her dominant game on display while owning the inside, running the floor and displaying her versatility. Scott is showing maturity with her footwork inside, perimeter skills and decision making -- along with rugged competitiveness on the glass inside.

Entering the top 25 is Thomas Dale of Virginia, led by a relatively young core of players.

1. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) 19-0

2. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 14-1

3.Montverde Academy (Fla.) 19-1

4. Sierra Canyon (Calif. ) 25-1

5. Etiwanda (Calif.) 22-3

6. Bishop McNamara (Md.) 18-3

7. Morris Catholic (N.J.) 17-0

8. Grayson (Ga.) 21-0

9. IMG Academy (Fla.) 20-3

10. Sidwell Friends (Washington D.C.) 13-3

11. Hebron Christian (Ga.) 19-2

12. Timberview (Texas) 32-1

13. DME Academy (Fla.) 16-4

14. DeSoto HS (Texas) 19-5

15. Duncanville (Texas) 25-4

16. Purcell Marian (Ohio) 17-1

17. San Antonio Clark (Texas) 26-2

18. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.) 17-0

19. Grace Christian Sanford (N.C.) 23-0

20. Johnston (Iowa) 19-0

21. Putnam City West (Okla.) 15-1

22. Pickerington Central (Ohio) 17-3

23. Hopkins HS (Minn.) 16-2

24. Minnetonka HS (Minn.) 18-0

25. Thomas Dale (Va.) 14-0