CLEVELAND -- Central Michigan's women's basketball team must forfeit its game at Kent State on Saturday because it "doesn't have enough available student-athletes," the Mid-American Conference said Friday.

The game will not be rescheduled.

Per MAC rules, Kent State will be awarded a win and Central Michigan gets a loss in the conference standings. The overall records will not be affected, per NCAA policy.

The MAC did not provide any specific reasons why Central Michigan's team is low on players.

The Chippewas (5-14) had only seven active players for Wednesday night's game against Miami and finished the 64-59 win with six when sophomore guard Taylor Anderson injured her foot.

Earlier this season, TCU had to forfeit two games due to injuries and held open tryouts just to fill out roster spots. The Horned Frogs had opened the season with a school-record 14 wins before the injuries overwhelmed them.