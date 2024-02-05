Open Extended Reactions

STANFORD, Calif. -- UCLA women's basketball coach Cori Close said Sunday that she expects sophomore forward Lauren Betts to return this season after missing the Bruins' previous four games because of an undisclosed medical reason.

A school spokesperson confirmed that Betts has returned to team activities and is considered day-to-day. UCLA has not elaborated beyond that on her condition or status.

Betts has missed the No. 7 Bruins' recent matchups against Washington, Washington State and Cal, and then Sunday's 80-60 loss to No. 4 Stanford.

The 6-foot-7 post player has enjoyed a breakthrough season for UCLA after transferring from Stanford following her freshman year, averaging 15.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while propelling herself onto several national player of the year award short lists.

The Bruins (17-4, 6-4 Pac-12) have gone 2-2 without her; they also lost 85-82 to Washington State.

UCLA also is without Emily Bessoir for the season because of a knee injury, while Lina Sontag was out Sunday due to commitments with the German national team as it looks to qualify for the Olympics.

With only eight players available, the Bruins struggled against a Stanford team looking to rebound from Friday's loss to No. 15 USC, when JuJu Watkins dropped a Trojans-record 51 points. The Cardinal's 63.5% shooting from the field was the program's best mark since November 2014; the Bruins shot only 29.4%.

"There's no roster excuse. That's a heart issue," Close said. "That's an execution issue. That's a competition issue. And we did not do that today and we have to take responsibility for it."

Cameron Brink finished with 19 points, 19 rebounds and 7 blocks, good for her fourth consecutive 15-point-15 rebound game, the longest streak by a player this season and by any Stanford player since 2000.

Stanford has also now won 114 consecutive games without suffering back-to-back losses, the third-longest active streak in Division I.

Stanford and Colorado are tied atop the Pac-12 at 9-2. UCLA is tied for fifth at 6-4.