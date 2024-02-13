SCNext Top 25: Updated girls' high school basketball rankings

No. 8 IMG Academy had a big week in Florida with wins over some of the top programs in the state. The Ascenders routed a shorthanded DME Academy, 60-34, and followed that up with a big win versus No. 6 Montverde, 64-62. Louisville signee Taj Roberts led the way with 20 points against Montverde. Ohio State signee Jaloni Cambridge countered that with 19 for Montverde.
Big games this weekend:
Feb. 16: No. 6 Montverde Academy at No. 2 Long Island Lutheran
Feb. 17: No. 10 Sidwell vs No. 6 Montverde (hosted at Long Island Lutheran), Morris Catholic at No. 2 Long Island Lutheran
These top-10 matchups over President's Day weekend will be well worth the price of admission and are television-worthy. The Friday night Montverde at LUHI matchup is the headliner.
1. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) 23-0
2. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 17-1
3. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 28-1
4. Etiwanda (Calif.) 26-3
5. Bishop McNamara (Md.) 21-3
6. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 20-2
7. Grayson (Ga.) 25-0
8. IMG Academy (Fla.) 23-3
9. Morris Catholic (N.J.) 23-0
10. Sidwell Friends (Washington D.C.) 19-3
11. Hebron Christian (Ga.) 23-2
12. Timberview (Texas) 34-1
13. DeSoto HS (Texas) 23-5
14. Duncanville (Texas) 28-4
15. Purcell Marian (Ohio) 20-1
16. San Antonio Clark (Texas) 29-2
17. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.) 2-0
18. DME Academy (Fla.) 17-5
19. Grace Christian Sanford (N.C.) 27-0
20. Johnston (Iowa) 23-0
21. Hopkins (Minn.) 20-2
22. Putnam City West (Okla.) 21-1
23. Pickerington Central (Ohio) 19-3
24. Thomas Dale (Va.) 19-0
25. Minnetonka (Minn.) 19-2