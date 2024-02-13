SCNext Top 25: Updated girls' high school basketball rankings

Open Extended Reactions

No. 8 IMG Academy had a big week in Florida with wins over some of the top programs in the state. The Ascenders routed a shorthanded DME Academy, 60-34, and followed that up with a big win versus No. 6 Montverde, 64-62. Louisville signee Taj Roberts led the way with 20 points against Montverde. Ohio State signee Jaloni Cambridge countered that with 19 for Montverde.

Big games this weekend:

Feb. 16: No. 6 Montverde Academy at No. 2 Long Island Lutheran

Feb. 17: No. 10 Sidwell vs No. 6 Montverde (hosted at Long Island Lutheran), Morris Catholic at No. 2 Long Island Lutheran

These top-10 matchups over President's Day weekend will be well worth the price of admission and are television-worthy. The Friday night Montverde at LUHI matchup is the headliner.

1. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) 23-0

2. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 17-1

3. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 28-1

4. Etiwanda (Calif.) 26-3

5. Bishop McNamara (Md.) 21-3

6. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 20-2

7. Grayson (Ga.) 25-0

8. IMG Academy (Fla.) 23-3

9. Morris Catholic (N.J.) 23-0

10. Sidwell Friends (Washington D.C.) 19-3

11. Hebron Christian (Ga.) 23-2

12. Timberview (Texas) 34-1

13. DeSoto HS (Texas) 23-5

14. Duncanville (Texas) 28-4

15. Purcell Marian (Ohio) 20-1

16. San Antonio Clark (Texas) 29-2

17. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.) 2-0

18. DME Academy (Fla.) 17-5

19. Grace Christian Sanford (N.C.) 27-0

20. Johnston (Iowa) 23-0

21. Hopkins (Minn.) 20-2

22. Putnam City West (Okla.) 21-1

23. Pickerington Central (Ohio) 19-3

24. Thomas Dale (Va.) 19-0

25. Minnetonka (Minn.) 19-2