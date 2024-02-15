Open Extended Reactions

Kansas State star center Ayoka Lee made her return to the court Wednesday in the No. 7 Wildcats' 96-93 double-overtime loss at Iowa State after missing the past month because of an ankle injury.

Lee started and played 33 minutes, finishing with 20 points, 6 rebounds and 7 blocks. Her shot at the buzzer of the first overtime forced another five minutes of play, during which the Cyclones (14-9) outscored the Wildcats 16-13 to come away with the win.

Lee, a 6-foot-6 senior, is the Division I single-game scoring record-holder (61 points) as well as a three-time first-team all-Big 12 selection.

The former second-team All-American missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season with a knee injury.

Prior to Wednesday, she last played Jan. 13, averaging 19.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game on a career-best 67.7% from the field.

Kansas State (21-4) was 17-1 when Lee went down with the injury and went 4-2 without her in the lineup, falling to conference foes Oklahoma and Texas. The Wildcats also earned a conference win via forfeit from TCU.