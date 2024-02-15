Andraya Carter says the gap between South Carolina and the next closest team is wider than numbers 2-5 in women's college basketball. (0:47)

The undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks are the No. 1 overall seed in the first top-16 reveal ahead of the 2024 NCAA women's college basketball tournament.

The Stanford Cardinal, Ohio State Buckeyes and Colorado Buffaloes are the other No. 1 seeds.

The top-16 teams, determined by the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee, were unveiled Thursday on ESPN2, giving the public an early insight into what the final bracket may look like come March.

Iowa, NC State, UCLA and Texas were slotted as No. 2 seeds; USC, Virginia Tech, Oregon State and UConn as No. 3 seeds; and Kansas State, LSU, Indiana and Louisville as No. 4 seeds.

For the second straight season, regionals will be held at two sites instead of four (Portland, Oregon and Albany, New York), with each site comprising two pods. South Carolina is currently slated to play in Albany alongside UCLA, UConn and Louisville. Ohio State, the third No. 1 seed, would also play in Albany with NC State, USC and LSU also filling out its pod.

In Portland, Stanford would be the top seed with Texas, Oregon State and Indiana in its section of the bracket. In the other Portland pod, Colorado would be the No. 1 seed joined by Iowa, Virginia Tech and Kansas State.

Beginning this year, the No. 1 overall seed will be assigned to the regional pod with game days Friday and Sunday.

A second top-16 reveal will take place Feb. 29 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The final 68-team bracket will be announced on Selection Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

