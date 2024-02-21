Women's college basketball's Championship Week and March Madness are almost here. Starting with the Horizon and Sun Belt tournaments tipping off on March 5, and culminating with five berths on the line on Selection Sunday on March 17, teams across the country will be battling for one of 32 automatic bids to the 2024 women's NCAA tournament.
Which Division I basketball teams will be crowned conference champions and earn their spot in the NCAA bracket? We will be tracking all the action as we update which teams cut down the nets.
Conference tournaments are listed in order of when each ticket will be punched; conference brackets will be added as they are set.
The women's NCAA tournament bracket will be unveiled March 17 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App).
Ohio Valley Conference
March 6-9
Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)
Standings
Big Ten
March 6-10
Target Center (Minneapolis)
Standings
Southern Conference
March 7-8, 10
Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)
Standings
ACC
March 6-10
Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, North Carolina)
Standings
SEC
March 6-10
Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina)
Standings
Atlantic 10
March 6-10
Henrico Sports & Events Center (Henrico, Virginia)
Standings
Pac-12
March 6-8, 10
MGM Grand Garden Arena (Las Vegas)
Standings
Big South
March 6-7, 9-10
Qubein Center (High Point, North Carolina)
Standings
Sun Belt
March 5-6, 8, 10, 11
Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)
Standings
Big East
March 8-11
Mohegan Sun Arena (Uncasville, Connecticut)
Standings
Horizon League
March 5, 7, 11-12
Campus sites; Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis)
Standings
West Coast Conference
March 7-9, 11-12
Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
Standings
Summit League
March 8-12
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
Standings
Big 12
March 7-9, 11-12
T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
Standings
Big Sky
March 9-13
Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)
Standings
American Athletic Conference
March 9-13
Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)
Standings
Mountain West
March 10-13
Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
Standings
Southland
March 11-14
Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Standings
America East
March 8, 11, 15
Campus sites
Standings
Mid-American Conference
March 13, 15-16
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland, Ohio)
Standings
Western Athletic Conference
March 13-16
Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
Standings
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
March 12-16
Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
Standings
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
March 13-16
Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
Standings
Southwestern Athletic Conference
March 13-16
Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)
Standings
Conference USA
March 12-16
Propst Arena (Huntsville, Alabama)
Standings
Ivy League
March 15-16
Levien Gymnasium (New York City)
Standings
Big West
March 13-16
Dollar Loan Center (Henderson, Nevada)
Standings
Atlantic Sun
March 8-9, 12, 16
Campus sites
Standings
Northeast Conference
March 11, 14, 17
Campus sites
Standings
Patriot League
March 9, 11, 14, 17
Campus sites
Standings
Coastal Athletic Association
March 13-17
Entertainment & Sports Arena (Washington, D.C.)
Standings
Missouri Valley Conference
March 14-17
Vibrant Arena at the Mark (Moline, Illinois)
Standings