Women's college basketball's Championship Week and March Madness are almost here. Starting with the Horizon and Sun Belt tournaments tipping off on March 5, and culminating with five berths on the line on Selection Sunday on March 17, teams across the country will be battling for one of 32 automatic bids to the 2024 women's NCAA tournament.

Which Division I basketball teams will be crowned conference champions and earn their spot in the NCAA bracket? We will be tracking all the action as we update which teams cut down the nets.

Conference tournaments are listed in order of when each ticket will be punched; conference brackets will be added as they are set.

The women's NCAA tournament bracket will be unveiled March 17 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App).

Ohio Valley Conference

March 6-9

Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)

Standings

Big Ten

March 6-10

Target Center (Minneapolis)

Standings

Southern Conference

March 7-8, 10

Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)

Standings

ACC

March 6-10

Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, North Carolina)

Standings

SEC

March 6-10

Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina)

Standings

Atlantic 10

March 6-10

Henrico Sports & Events Center (Henrico, Virginia)

Standings

Pac-12

March 6-8, 10

MGM Grand Garden Arena (Las Vegas)

Standings

Big South

March 6-7, 9-10

Qubein Center (High Point, North Carolina)

Standings

Sun Belt

March 5-6, 8, 10, 11

Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)

Standings

Big East

March 8-11

Mohegan Sun Arena (Uncasville, Connecticut)

Standings

Horizon League

March 5, 7, 11-12

Campus sites; Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis)

Standings

West Coast Conference

March 7-9, 11-12

Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)

Standings

Summit League

March 8-12

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Standings

Big 12

March 7-9, 11-12

T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)

Standings

Big Sky

March 9-13

Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)

Standings

American Athletic Conference

March 9-13

Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)

Standings

Mountain West

March 10-13

Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

Standings

Southland

March 11-14

Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)

Standings

America East

March 8, 11, 15

Campus sites

Standings

Mid-American Conference

March 13, 15-16

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland, Ohio)

Standings

Western Athletic Conference

March 13-16

Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)

Standings

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

March 12-16

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)

Standings

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

March 13-16

Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)

Standings

Southwestern Athletic Conference

March 13-16

Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)

Standings

Conference USA

March 12-16

Propst Arena (Huntsville, Alabama)

Standings

Ivy League

March 15-16

Levien Gymnasium (New York City)

Standings

Big West

March 13-16

Dollar Loan Center (Henderson, Nevada)

Standings

Atlantic Sun

March 8-9, 12, 16

Campus sites

Standings

Northeast Conference

March 11, 14, 17

Campus sites

Standings

Patriot League

March 9, 11, 14, 17

Campus sites

Standings

Coastal Athletic Association

March 13-17

Entertainment & Sports Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Standings

Missouri Valley Conference

March 14-17

Vibrant Arena at the Mark (Moline, Illinois)

Standings