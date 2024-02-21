        <
          Women's Championship Week: tournament brackets, schedules, auto bids

          Feb 21, 2024, 08:30 AM ET

          Women's college basketball's Championship Week and March Madness are almost here. Starting with the Horizon and Sun Belt tournaments tipping off on March 5, and culminating with five berths on the line on Selection Sunday on March 17, teams across the country will be battling for one of 32 automatic bids to the 2024 women's NCAA tournament.

          Which Division I basketball teams will be crowned conference champions and earn their spot in the NCAA bracket? We will be tracking all the action as we update which teams cut down the nets.

          Conference tournaments are listed in order of when each ticket will be punched; conference brackets will be added as they are set.

          The women's NCAA tournament bracket will be unveiled March 17 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App).

          More coverage:
          Bracketology | NCAA tournament schedule | Women's Tournament Challenge

          Ohio Valley Conference
          March 6-9
          Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)
          Standings

          Big Ten
          March 6-10
          Target Center (Minneapolis)
          Standings

          Southern Conference
          March 7-8, 10
          Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)
          Standings

          ACC
          March 6-10
          Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, North Carolina)
          Standings

          SEC
          March 6-10
          Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina)
          Standings

          Atlantic 10
          March 6-10
          Henrico Sports & Events Center (Henrico, Virginia)
          Standings

          Pac-12
          March 6-8, 10
          MGM Grand Garden Arena (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Big South
          March 6-7, 9-10
          Qubein Center (High Point, North Carolina)
          Standings

          Sun Belt
          March 5-6, 8, 10, 11
          Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)
          Standings

          Big East
          March 8-11
          Mohegan Sun Arena (Uncasville, Connecticut)
          Standings

          Horizon League
          March 5, 7, 11-12
          Campus sites; Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis)
          Standings

          West Coast Conference
          March 7-9, 11-12
          Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Summit League
          March 8-12
          Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
          Standings

          Big 12
          March 7-9, 11-12
          T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
          Standings

          Big Sky
          March 9-13
          Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)
          Standings

          American Athletic Conference
          March 9-13
          Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)
          Standings

          Mountain West
          March 10-13
          Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Southland
          March 11-14
          Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
          Standings

          America East
          March 8, 11, 15
          Campus sites
          Standings

          Mid-American Conference
          March 13, 15-16
          Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland, Ohio)
          Standings

          Western Athletic Conference
          March 13-16
          Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
          March 12-16
          Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
          Standings

          Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
          March 13-16
          Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
          Standings

          Southwestern Athletic Conference
          March 13-16
          Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)
          Standings

          Conference USA
          March 12-16
          Propst Arena (Huntsville, Alabama)
          Standings

          Ivy League
          March 15-16
          Levien Gymnasium (New York City)
          Standings

          Big West
          March 13-16
          Dollar Loan Center (Henderson, Nevada)
          Standings

          Atlantic Sun
          March 8-9, 12, 16
          Campus sites
          Standings

          Northeast Conference
          March 11, 14, 17
          Campus sites
          Standings

          Patriot League
          March 9, 11, 14, 17
          Campus sites
          Standings

          Coastal Athletic Association
          March 13-17
          Entertainment & Sports Arena (Washington, D.C.)
          Standings

          Missouri Valley Conference
          March 14-17
          Vibrant Arena at the Mark (Moline, Illinois)
          Standings