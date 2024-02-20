SCNext Top 25: Updated girls' high school basketball rankings

Open Extended Reactions

This week's Power Ranking finds most states in postseason play and the top teams pursuing their respective state championships. One of those teams is Lawrence Central of Indiana. They enter the top 25 this week and are led by the Lampley sisters (2025 Jaylah and 2026 Lola) and junior point guard Laila Abdurraqib.

The Presidents Day weekend focus was on a handful of games at Long Island Lutheran with four top 10 teams in Montverde Academy, Sidwell Friends, Morris Catholic and the host LUHI.

Feb. 16: Long Island Lutheran 73, Montverde Academy 55

LUHI was led by a spectacular performance by Syla Swords with 27 points. The Michigan signee recently returned from helping the Canadian National Team qualify for the 2024 Olympics to help LUHI gain another quality win against what has been the toughest schedule in the country. Ohio State bound PG Jaloni Cambridge had 29 points for Montverde.

Feb. 17: Long Island Lutheran 81, Morris Catholic 58; Montverde Academy 81, Sidwell Friends 72

LUHI was dominant once again led by Notre Dame signee Kate Koval with 21 points. Junior PG Mia Pauldo had 19 points for Morris Catholic.

In a very competitive game, Montverde notched a quality win over Sidwell before leaving New York. Alabama bound Eris Lester led Montverde with 23 points and Cambridge had 20. UCLA bound Kendall Dudley led Sidwell with 27 and sophomore No. 4 Jordyn Jackson had 14 points.

Feb. 19: Long Island Lutheran 63, Sidwell Friends 42

LUHI finished the weekend 3-0 led by its trio of McDonald's All-Americans. USC bound Kayleigh Heckel along with Koval and Swords put on another incredible shooting display in this one.

Feb. 23

Sierra Canyon and Etiwanda will face off in a much anticipated matchup in California.

Hopkins and Minnetonka, both 22-2, will face off in a rematch in Minnesota.

1. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) 25-0

2. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 20-1

3. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 30-1

4. Etiwanda (Calif.) 28-3

5. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 20-2

6. Grayson (Ga.) 27-0

7. IMG Academy (Fla.) 23-3

8. Morris Catholic (N.J.) 24-1

9. Bishop McNamara (Md.) 23-r

10. Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.) 21-5

11. Hebron Christian (Ga.) 25-2

12. Timberview (Texas) 36-1

13. DeSoto HS (Texas) 25-5

14. Duncanville (Texas) 30-4

15. Purcell Marian (Ohio) 21-1

16. San Antonio Clark (Texas) 31-2

17. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.) 24-0

18. Grace Christian Sanford (N.C.) 28-0

19. Johnston (Iowa) 24-0

20. Hopkins (Minn.) 22-2

21. Putnam City West (Okla.) 22-1

22. Pickerington Central (Ohio) 19-3

23. Thomas Dale (Va.) 21-0

24. Minnetonka (Minn.) 22-2

25. Lawrence Central (Ind.) 30-1