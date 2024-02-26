Who has won the most women's NCAA basketball championships?

Open Extended Reactions

Who are the winningest women's college basketball teams of all time?

There's only one program with double-digit national championships: the UConn Huskies. From 1995 to 2016, the Huskies won 11 titles. There are four schools with at least three titles.

Let's take a look at the schools that have won the most NCAA national championships.

T4. Southern California, 2 titles (1984, 1983)

T4. Louisiana Tech, 2 titles (1988, 1982)

T4. Notre Dame, 2 titles (2018, 2001)

T4. South Carolina, 2 titles (2017, 2022)

T3. Baylor, 3 titles (2019, 2012, 2005)

T3. Stanford, 3 titles (2021, 1992, 1990)

2. Tennessee, 8 titles (2008, 2007, 1998, 1997, 1996, 1991, 1989, 1987)

1. UConn, 11 titles (2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2010, 2009, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2000, 1995)

Be sure to check out ESPN's coverage of women's college basketball, including bracketology, power rankings, in-depth features, recruiting content and much more!