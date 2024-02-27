SCNext Top 25: Updated girls' high school basketball rankings

Open Extended Reactions

We had a handful of top 25 teams claim state or division titles over the weekend as the culmination of high school basketball season is here.

Lawrence Central won the IHSAA Class 4A State Championship in convincing fashion. Junior Jaylah Lampley scored 19 points and pulled in nine rebounds while her sister Lola Lampley with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Grace Christian Sanford claimed the NCISAA 3A title led by Sarah Strong's 30 points and 18 rebounds. This finishes off a three-peat for Strong, the No. 1 recruit in the country, and the program. UConn, South Carolina, North Carolina, Duke, and LSU staffs were all in attendance to watch as Strong is still undecided on her choice of school.

Archbishop Mitty secured yet another Central Coast Section Open Division title led by McKenna Woliczko's 30 points. Mitty is expected to win the Norcal Open Division and eventually matchup with the expected Southern Open Division champion Etiwanda, a team that defeated Sierra Canyon, 65-44, on Friday night. Junior Grace Knox was outstanding for Etiwanda with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Sierra Canyon should have a chance at redemption in the Southern Open bracket.

Sidwell Friends won the ISL Championship in Washington D.C. over a talented Bullis team, 56-49. UCLA signees and fellow McDonald's All-Americans Kendall Dudley and Zania Socka-Nguemen combined to score 38 points in the win.

Bishop McNamara won the WCAC championship over St. John's. Coach Ron James secures the title in his first year leading the program. Junior Vanessa Harris was solid in the win with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.

In Texas, No. 12 Timberview defeated Amarillo to secure a bid to the 5A UIL semifinals while No. 13 Duncanville defeated rival DeSoto to make yet another trip to the 6A state tournament in Texas.

Outside of the top 25 but notable: Two of the top sophomores in the country in Bella Flemings (Texas 6A, Brennan) and Jacy Abii (Texas 5A, Frisco Liberty) both led their respective teams to state tournament bids. Frisco Liberty will try to repeat as 5A state champions. Flemings helped Brennan defeat No. 24 San Antonio Clark in the regional final by scoring an astounding 47 points.

1. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) 28-0

2. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 21-1

3. Etiwanda (Calif.) 29-3

4. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 30-2

5. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 21-4

6. Grayson (Ga.) 29-0

7. IMG Academy (Fla.) 23-3

8. Morris Catholic (N.J.) 25-1

9. Bishop McNamara (Md.) 244

10. Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.) 23-5

11. Hebron Christian (Ga.) 28-2

12. Timberview (Texas) 39-1

13. Duncanville (Texas) 33-4

14. Purcell Marian (Ohio) 22-1

15. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.) 25-0

16. Grace Christian Sanford (N.C.) 30-0

17. Minnetonka (Minn.) 24-2

18. Lawrence Central (Ind.) 30-1

19. DeSoto HS (Texas) 27-6

20. Johnston (Iowa) 25-0

21. Hopkins (Minn.) 23-3

22. Putnam City West (Okla.) 23-1

23. Pickerington Central (Ohio) 21-3

24. San Antonio Clark (Texas) 33-3

25. Thomas Dale (Va.) 22-1