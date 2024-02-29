Lynette Woodard wants the NCAA to recognize the accomplishments of players like her as Caitlin Clark is set to potentially break her scoring mark. (0:42)

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women's scoring record in early February -- and looks to shatter another record by filling the seats of Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

On Sunday, the No. 6 Hawkeyes will go head-to-head with the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes for senior night. It'll cost $408 to see the potential first-round WNBA draft pick in what could be her final regular-season home game in an Iowa jersey.

The most expensive listing for the game is at $5,199, according to Vivid Seats.

Tickets to see Clark's matchup against the top-ranked Buckeyes have surpassed all women's college basketball and WNBA games as the most expensive for a women's game.

This comes after Clark set the scoring record against the Michigan Wolverines on Feb. 15, where tickets were $337. That price increased by 45% for the final home game.

Recently, the Big Ten sold out of tickets for the women's basketball conference tournament, marking the first sellout in in nearly three decades of its existence.

At 24-4, Iowa is third in the Big Ten, with Clark leading the NCAA in scoring with 32.1 points per game. Ohio State sits atop the conference in first place with a 24-3 record.