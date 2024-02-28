Open Extended Reactions

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina leading scorer and rebounder Kamilla Cardoso has practiced the last two days and is expected to play Thursday at Arkansas, coach Dawn Staley said Wednesday.

Cardoso, a 6-foot-7 forward from Brazil who's averaging 14.1 points and 10.1 rebounds, has missed the past two games and four of the last six for the top-ranked Gamecocks (27-0, 14-0 Southeastern Conference).

She missed games against Mississippi on Feb. 8 and UConn on Feb. 11 when she was competing for Brazil's national team in an Olympic qualifier. Then she sat out against Alabama on Feb. 22 and at Kentucky last Sunday because of soreness from her international travel.

"Yeah, Kamilla practiced yesterday and today," Staley said Wednesday when asked about the senior's status for the Razorbacks. "We'll ramp her up a little bit."

The Gamecocks are seeking to complete a second straight 16-0 SEC season. They close the regular season on Sunday when they host Tennessee.