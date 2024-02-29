Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Iowa guard Caitlin Clark continued her record-breaking quest Wednesday as she passed Kansas Jayhawks legend Lynette Woodard for the major-college women's basketball scoring mark in the Hawkeyes' 108-60 victory over Minnesota.

Clark scored her 33rd and final point of the game on a 3-pointer at the 4:29 mark of the fourth quarter against the Gophers, giving her 3,650 points. Woodard, who played in the final years of the AIAW from 1977 to '81, scored 3,649 points.

Clark also broke the NCAA women's single-season 3-point record in Wednesday's game; she hit eight and is now at 156 for the season. She got the 17th triple-double of her career as well, adding 12 assists and 10 rebounds to her 33 points. Iowa has won every game in which Clark has had a triple-double.

Clark broke the NCAA women's scoring record of 3,527, set by Washington's Kelsey Plum, on Feb. 15 against Michigan. As she did Wednesday, Clark broke that mark with a 3-pointer.

Next up for Clark: the NCAA overall scoring record, men's and women's, of 3,667 points. That was set by LSU's Pete Maravich from 1967 to '70, before freshman eligibility in college basketball.

Pearl Moore, who played at Francis Marion from 1975 to '79, is the AIAW small school/overall record holder at 3,884. Maravich, Moore and Woodard all played before the 3-point line was implemented in college basketball.

Asked about Clark and the scoring mark, Woodard told ESPN, "I know what it must mean to her because I've been there. I would have some wisdom for her if we ever talk, and I hope that we will one day.

"I think she's an awesome player. I would love to meet her. But what I say would be between her and I, because I can share some things that nobody knows. She will be the only one that will understand what I was saying because she's doing it."