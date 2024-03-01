With Hannah Hidalgo's sixth steal of the evening, she breaks the ACC record for most steals by a freshman in a season. (0:20)

"Hoops for Hannah Hidalgo" carries many meanings for the No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

At face value, it seemingly refers to the freshman guard's accolades. Averaging 23.7 points, Hidalgo is third in Division I scoring, trailing only JuJu Watkins and Caitlin Clark. She leads the nation in steals with 4.9 and is second in the ACC in assists with 5.5 per game.

Simply put, she can hoop.

On the other hand, the phrase refers to Notre Dame supporting the standout by giving out hoop earrings.

Hidalgo became the first player -- man or woman -- to record at least 280 points, 70 rebounds, 70 assists and 70 steals in a 12-game stretch in the past 25 years, doing so in her first dozen contests.

The Haddonfield, New Jersey, native began the season by earning ACC Rookie of the Week honors in three consecutive weeks and later had a five-week stretch where she earned the award. She owns the conference record with 11 Rookie of the Week honors. Hidalgo was named ACC Player of the Week twice.

If selected, she would become Notre Dame's first ACC player of the year since Jewell Loyd in 2015.

The Irish will end the regular season by hosting the No. 5 Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday and the No. 22 Louisville Cardinals on Sunday.