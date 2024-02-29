Open Extended Reactions

UCLA replaced Colorado as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee's latest top 16 reveal Thursday, joining fellow No. 1 seeds South Carolina, Ohio State and Stanford.

Oklahoma, which clinched the Big 12 regular-season title outright Wednesday, and Gonzaga also joined the ranks of schools projected to host as new No. 4 seeds since the previous reveal, which was Feb. 15.

Virginia Tech and USC ascended to No. 2 seeds, joining Iowa and Texas, while LSU also jumped to a No. 3 seed.

The fallers from the first reveal included Colorado (No. 1 to No. 4 seed) and NC State (No. 2 to No. 3 seed). After recent losing skids, Louisville and Kansas State fell out of the top 16 entirely.

The Bruins have won five of their past six games since star Lauren Betts returned to action after missing four contests with a medical issue.

The fourth No. 1 spot has been a revolving door over the past few weeks. Colorado dropped four straight games. Iowa recently lost two road games. Utah beat USC on Sunday, while Oklahoma stopped a red-hot Texas squad Wednesday.

As the No. 5 overall seed, Virginia Tech -- winners of 10 straight -- are within reach of coming away with a No. 1 seed for the second consecutive tournament.

For the second straight season, regionals will be held at two sites instead of four (Portland, Oregon and Albany, New York), with each site comprising two pods. If the season ended Wednesday, South Carolina would play in Albany alongside Iowa, Oregon State and Oklahoma. Ohio State, the second No. 1 seed, would be in another Albany pod featuring USC, LSU and Colorado.

In Portland, Stanford would be the top seed with Texas, NC State and Indiana in its bracket while in the other pod, No. 1 UCLA would join Virginia Tech, UConn and Gonzaga.

The top-16 teams, in order, are: South Carolina, Ohio State, Stanford, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Texas, Iowa, USC, LSU, UConn, NC State, Oregon State, Colorado, Indiana, Gonzaga and Oklahoma.

The 68-team bracket will be announced March 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.