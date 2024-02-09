Open Extended Reactions

Caitlin Clark's junior season at Iowa was epic. In leading the Hawkeyes to their first Final Four in 30 years, the point guard became the first player in NCAA Division I history with 900 points and 300 assists in a season, then swept every national player of the year award.

This season, Clark has another shot at etching her name in the record books: The 6-foot-0 senior could break Kelsey Plum's mark for most career points in Division I history.

We're tracking all of Clark's milestones and pursuit of the NCAA career scoring mark during the 2023-24 season.

Clark is averaging 32.2 points per game this season and is 39 points shy of breaking the record. For her career, Clark has:

51 30-point games (including 14 this season), the most by a Division I player in the last 25 seasons

15 triple-doubles (including four this season), which ranks second in D-I history behind Sabrina Ionescu (26)

11 40-point games (including three this season), the most by any D-I player over the last 25 seasons

Chasing Plum

Kelsey Plum closed her college career at Washington with 3,527 points, the NCAA Division I scoring record. Through her most recent game on Feb. 8, Caitlin Clark has 3,489 points. Here's a look at the top 10:

1. Kelsey Plum, Washington (2013-17): 3,527

2. Caitlin Clark, Iowa (2020-24): 3,489

3. Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State (2014-18): 3,402

4. Jackie Stiles, Missouri State (1997-2001): 3,393

5. Brittney Griner, Baylor (2009-13): 3,283

6. Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo/Syracuse (2019-24): 3,184

7. Patricia Hoskins, Mississippi Valley State (1985-89): 3,122

8. Lorri Baumann, Drake (1980-84): 3,115

9. Jerica Coley, FIU (2010-14): 3,107

10. Rachel Banham, Minnesota (2011-16): 3,093

How quickly could Clark catch Plum's scoring mark? A look at the scoring Caitlin Clark needs to average to break Kelsey Plum's NCAA Division I scoring record before the regular season wraps up on March 3. Date Opponent PPG needed Feb. 11 at Nebraska 39.0 PPG Feb. 15 Michigan 19.5 PPG Feb. 22 at Indiana 13.0 PPG Feb. 25 Illinois 9.8 PPG Feb. 28 at Minnesota 7.8 PPG March 3 Ohio State 6.5 PPG

The Caitlin Clark Effect

$1,000 floor seats and sellout crowds: Inside the Caitlin Clark road show

Long lines, sellout crowds and extra security are expected every time Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes leave Iowa City, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg writes. "There's a little bit more than a basketball game happening. This feels like an event," said an administrator at Northwestern, where some fans lined up and waited in line for over seven hours to get the best seat to see Clark play.

When does Iowa play next?

Next game: Sunday, Feb. 12 at Nebraska, 1 p.m. ET

A look at the Hawkeyes' schedule, with Caitlin Clark's line score from each game.

DATE OPPONENT MIN FG 3FG PTS REB AST Nov. 6 FDU, 102-46 win 23 11-17 4-9 28 7 10 Nov. 9 Va Tech, 80-76 win 40 13-31 5-16 44 8 6 Nov. 12 Northern Iowa, 94-53 win 31 6-13 2-5 24 10 11 Nov. 16 K-State, 65-58 loss 37 9-32 2-16 24 6 3 Nov. 19 Drake, 113-90 win 30 14-22 5-11 35 6 10 Nov. 24 Purdue FW, 98-59 win 22 8-13 6-9 29 3 8 Nov. 25 FGCU, 100-62 win 26 7-14 4-8 21 6 6 Nov. 26 K-State, 77-70 win 39 10-25 7-16 32 5 6 Dec. 2 Bowling Green, 99-65 win 31 10-20 2-11 24 7 11 Dec. 6 Iowa State, 67-58 win 38 12-31 6-16 35 9 4 Dec. 10 Wisconsin, 87-65 win 35 11-19 4-8 28 9 5 Dec. 16 Cleveland St, 104-75 win 30 13-21 9-16 38 5 5 Dec. 21 Loyola Chicago, 98-69 win 36 12-21 4-12 35 17 10 Dec. 30 Minnesota, 94-71 win 33 13-22 8-16 35 5 10 Jan. 2 Michigan State, 76-73 win 37 14-34 8-20 40 1 5 Jan. 5 Rutgers, 103-69 win 29 10-22 3-9 29 10 10 Jan. 10 Purdue, 96-71 win 35 8-18 6-14 26 10 10 Jan. 13 Indiana, 84-57 win 34 10-21 6-16 30 5 11 Jan. 16 Wisconsin, 96-50 win 33 8-18 6-14 32 7 5 Jan. 21 Ohio State, 100-92 loss OT 43 12-25 7-18 45 3 7 Jan. 27 Nebraska, 92-73 win 35 12-22 8-15 38 10 6 Jan. 31 Northwestern, 110-74 win 32 11-22 3-12 35 6 10 Feb. 3 Maryland, 93-85 win 39 13-29 7-17 38 6 12 Feb. 8 Penn State, 111-93 win 38 8-23 4-14 27 5 15 Feb. 11 Nebraska Feb. 15 Michigan Feb. 22 Indiana Feb. 25 Illinois Feb. 28 Minnesota March 3 Ohio State

Recent news

What other records is Clark closing in on?

Clark's career numbers Iowa senior Caitlin Clark broke the Big Ten mark for career assists on Dec. 30 and for career points on Jan. 31 -- and has a chance to break more all-time conference records and at least one NCAA Division I career mark. Clark Big Ten record Division I record Points 3,489 3,489 3,527 Assists 995 995 1,307 3-pointers 473 497 537

Most career points per game

Clark's career scoring average is on pace to be the second-most by a player in Division I history (minimum 1,500 points).

Patricia Hoskins, Mississippi Valley State (1985-89): 28.4 PPG

Caitlin Clark, Iowa (2020-24): 28.1 PPG

Sandra Hodge, New Orleans (1980-84): 26.7 PPG

Elena Delle Donne, Delaware (2009-13): 26.7 PPG

Jackie Stiles, Missouri State (1997-2001): 26.3 PPG

Most points in a season

Caitlin Clark's scoring average has improved each season. She scored 799 points in 30 games as a freshman (26.6 PPG) and 863 points in 32 games (27.0 PPG) as a sophomore. As a junior last season, Clark tallied 1,055 points over 38 games (27.8 PPG). Clark could set the Division I single-season points record as a senior. Clark has 772 points this season.

2016-17, Kelsey Plum, Washington: 1,109

2022-23, Maddy Siegrist, Villanova: 1,081

2000-01, Jackie Stiles, Missouri State: 1,062

2022-23, Caitlin Clark, Iowa: 1,055

More on Clark

Who are the top 25 players in women's college basketball?

Twenty-one ESPN analysts, broadcasters and reporters voted in December to determine ESPN's updated player rankings. Caitlin Clark, who was a unanimous No. 1, led the way, but nine players, including three freshmen, made their debut in the 2023-24 list.

Caitlin Clark took the sports world by storm: What's the encore?

Caitlin Clark led Iowa to new heights and became a sports superhero in the Midwest with one of the game's greatest NCAA tournament runs. In November, Michael Voepel examined what's next for the senior.

Why Caitlin Clark is the most exciting player in March Madness

Steph Curry, Sue Bird, Sabrina Ionescu and more break down their favorite parts of Caitlin Clark's game, how the Iowa star hits logo 3s and tallies triple-doubles.

There have been some great offensive players in WCBB the last 20 years (Seimone Augustus, Maya Moore, EDD, Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Plum). I believe @CaitlinClark22 is the best player on the offensive end since Diana Taurasi. pic.twitter.com/mlPQHmypms — Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) January 8, 2024

What is Clark's career high?

While Caitlin Clark scored 44 points in Iowa's win over Virginia Tech in November and 45 in an overtime loss to Ohio State on Jan. 21, her career high came on Feb. 6, 2022, as a sophomore. Clark scored 46 points, hitting 14-for-29 from the field and 6-for-13 on 3-pointers, in a 98-90 loss at Michigan. She also had 10 assists in the game and went 12 of 14 on free throws.

Additionally, for her career, Clark:

is the only player since she entered college basketball in 2020-21 to have a 35-point, 10-assist game; Clark has done it 10 times

is the first D-I women's player in the last 25 years to score 40 points and hit a game-winning buzzer-beater in the same game

is the second D-I women's player in the last 25 years to score at least 35 points in four consecutive games

is the first player in D-I history with 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists

led Division I in assists per game in each of the last two seasons

Clark projected as No. 1 WNBA draft pick, but ...

WNBA mock draft: Clark is No. 1 -- if she declares

The Indiana Fever won the WNBA draft lottery in December, and Caitlin Clark is the projected No. 1 overall pick in ESPN's latest mock draft.

Clark turned 22 in January and is eligible for the April 15 draft. However, Clark -- and the rest of this year's college seniors -- could return for a fifth NCAA season in 2024-25 because of the COVID-19 waiver. And Clark has said she likely won't make a decision on declaring for the draft until Iowa's season ends. (Players have 48 hours following the conclusion of their final game of the season to declare for the draft.)

"I think it's very similar to my college decision. It's like I'm in the recruiting process again," she said. "The biggest thing is I'm just going to trust my gut."