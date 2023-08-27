Aman Sehrawat headed to World Championships; Bajrang, Deepak skip trials

Aman Sehrawat asserted his supremacy in the men's 57kg free-style category as he clinched a World Championship berth while seasoned Olympians Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia skipped the national trials, in Patiala on Saturday.

Aman defeated Atish Todkar in the final, as he will also represent India at the Asian Games. Besides Aman, Akash Dahiya will be representing India in the 61kg after getting the better of Neeraj, while Anuj Kumar will be seen in action in the 65kg category, where Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia plies his trade.

Bajrang had already decided to skip the world trials to train abroad for the Asian Games. Vishal Kaliraman, who had won the 65kg Asian Games trials but was kept on standby after Bajrang was given a direct entry, missed out as Anuj Kumar came up trumps.

Kaliraman, however, has an outside chance after Bajrang on Thursday said that he would withdraw from the Asian Games if all the panchayats that backed him during the protest at Jantar Mantar ask him to do so during the Khap Mahapanchayat on September 10.

Elsewhere, Abhimanyu beat Mulayam Yadav to seal the world championships place in the 70kg, while Naveen defeated Sagar Jaglan to win the 74kg trials. In the 79kg men's freestyle, Sachin More defeated Rohit Guliya to seal his ticket to Budapest.

World championships silver medallist Deepak also skipped the trials in the 86kg category after the Sports Authority of India permitted him to train abroad to prepare for the Asian Games. In Deepak's absence, Sandeep Singh got the better of Jonty Kumar to win the 86kg trial.

Pruthviraj Patil won the 92kg category beating Gourav Baliyan, while Sahil clinched the 97kg spot defeating Vicky. Sumit Malik beat Akash Antil to win the 125kg freestyle spot.

The World Championships will be held in Belgrade, Serbia from September 16. The two-day trials ended on Saturday.

Meanwhile, after the UWW suspended the WFI for not conducting its elections on time, India's wrestlers will not be able to compete at the World Championships under the Indian flag.Instead, they will have to compete as 'neutral athletes' as a UWW team at the Olympic-qualifying World Championships.

Selection trials results:

Men's Freestyle:

57kg Aman (RSPB), 61kg Akash Dahiya (SSCB), 65kg Anuj Kumar (Haryana), 70kg Abhimanyu (Delhi), 74kg Naveen (Haryana), 79kg Sachin More (Haryana), 86kg Sandeep Singh (Punjab), 92kg Pruthviraj Patil (SSCB), 97kg Sahil (Punjab), 125kg Sumit Malik (Haryana).