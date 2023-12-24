Explained: Sports Ministry suspends newly-elected WFI

Open Extended Reactions

In a major blow to the newly elected members of Wrestling Federation of India, the Sports Ministry has suspended activities till further notice.

According to a statement released on Sunday, the Ministry said the main reasons behind the suspension includes taking decisions which were against the constitution of the WFI, not following the National Sports Code, and the newly elected members being under complete control of the former office bearers and running the federation from the premises controlled by the former key members.

On the day he got elected as the new president of the federation, Sanjay Singh announced that U-15 and U-20 nationals will take place in Gonda, which is the bastion of former federation boss Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, before the end of this year.

The Sports Ministry has termed the announcement 'hasty' and said the federation did not give "sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI". The decision, which was taken in a meeting that did not involve the Secretary General, goes against the preamble of constitution of WFI and also against the UWW rules.

Further, the Ministry came down hard against the new body for still being under the influence of former members. The statement read, "Newly elected body appears to be in complete control of former office bearers in complete disregard to the Sports Code. The business of the Federation is being run from the premises controlled by former office bearers. Which is also alleged premises wherein sexual harassment of the players have been alleged and present the court is hearing the matter."

The premises controlled by former office bearers - which is also the alleged premises wherein sexual harassment of the players" points to the fact that the WFI office is located within Brij Bhushan's government-provided residence in Delhi's Ashoka Road.

It added, "The actions smack of complete arbitrariness on part of the President, which is against the settled principles of good governance and devoid of transparency and due process. Adherence to governance norms is vital for ensuring fair play, transparency and accountability."

New president Sanjay Singh is considered to be a close associate of former boss Brij Bhushan, who's facing a court case on charges of assault, stalking and sexual harassment of wrestlers. Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, who led the protests against Brij Bhushan, vehemently opposed Singh's candidature for the president's post.

Meanwhile, United World Wrestling, the international governing body of wrestling, is yet to lift the suspension of WFI.

When Singh was elected as the new president, Sakshi announced her retirement from the sport. "We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I give up wrestling," Sakshi said.

Punia also returned his Padma Shri award, placing it on the pavement of Kartavya Path in New Delhi as a mark of protest.