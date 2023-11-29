AEW Profile - Saraya

Catchphrase: "This is my house!"

AEW accolades

WWE accolades

Two-time WWE Divas champion; first win on April 7, 2014 (Monday Night Raw)

Other Notes

Her mother (Julie Hamer-Bevis), father (Ian Bevis) and brothers (Roy Bevis/Zak Frary) are all professional wrestlers

Joined the cast of "Total Divas" in 2014

Served as a judge in the sixth season of "Tough Enough"

Co-launched a coffee company called The Dark Gypsy in 2015