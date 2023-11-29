        <
          AEW Profile - Saraya

          @WWE
          • ESPN.com
          Nov 29, 2023, 02:28 PM ET

          Saraya

          • D.O.B.: Aug. 17, 1992

          • Billed height: 5-foot-8

          • Billed from: Norwich, England

          • Signature moves: Paige-Turner, Ram-Paige, PTO

          • Nicknames: "The Anti-Diva"

          • Catchphrase: "This is my house!"

          AEW accolades

          • One-time AEW Women's World Champion

          WWE accolades

          • WWE main roster debut: April 7, 2014

          • Two-time WWE Divas champion; first win on April 7, 2014 (Monday Night Raw)

          • One-time NXT women's champion; won on June 20, 2013 (NXT)

          • Current SmackDown General Manager

          Other Notes

          • Her mother (Julie Hamer-Bevis), father (Ian Bevis) and brothers (Roy Bevis/Zak Frary) are all professional wrestlers

          • Joined the cast of "Total Divas" in 2014

          • Served as a judge in the sixth season of "Tough Enough"

          • Co-launched a coffee company called The Dark Gypsy in 2015

          • Appeared in the 2015 film "Santa's Little Helper"