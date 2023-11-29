        <
        >

          AEW Profile - Chris Jericho

          Courtesy of WWE
          • ESPN.com
          Nov 29, 2023, 02:11 PM ET

          Chris Jericho

          • D.O.B.: Nov. 9, 1970

          • Billed height: 6-foot

          • Billed weight: 227 pounds

          • From: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

          • Signature moves: Walls of Jericho, Codebreaker, Lionsault

          • Nicknames: "Y2J", "The Ayatollah of Rock n' Rolla'"

          • Catchphrases: "I am the best in the world at what I do", "You will never, eeeeeever, be the same, again", "Welcome to Raw. Is. Jericho."

          • College: Red River Community College

          AEW Accolades

          • One-time AEW World Champion (inaugural)

          WWE Accolades

          • WWE main roster debut: Aug. 9, 1999

          • Six-time WWE world champion; first win on Dec. 9, 2001 (Vengeance); first ever Undisputed Champion after defeating Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock in the same night

          • Nine-time Intercontinental champion; first win on Dec. 12, 1999 (Armageddon); most IC title reigns in WWE history

          • Seven-time tag team champion (with Big Show [WWE and World tag team titles], Edge [WWE and World Tag Team titles], Chris Benoit, The Rock, Christian); first win on May 21, 2001 (Monday Night Raw)

          • Two-time United States champion; first win on Jan. 9, 2017 (Monday Night Raw)

          • WWE Grand Slam champion

          • Three-time Slammy Award winner (Superstar of the Year in 2008)

          Other Notes

          • Son of former New York Ranger Ted Irvine

          • Lead singer of the heavy metal band, Fozzy (Debuted in 1999, 7 albums)

          • Host of the podcast Talk is Jericho

          • Co-owner of the D1 Sports Training and Therapy facility in Tampa, Florida with Tim Tebow, Derrick Brooks and Chipper Jones

          • Author of three autobiographies: A Lion's Tale (2007), Undisputed (2011) and The Best in the World: At What I Have No Idea (2014)

          • Served as the host for the sixth season of WWE's reality competion show Tough Enough

          • Participated on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2011