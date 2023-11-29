AEW Profile - Claudio Castagnoli

Claudio Castagnoli
D.O.B.: Dec. 27, 1980
Billed height: 6-foot-5
Billed weight: 232 pounds
Billed from: Lucerne, Switzerland
Signature moves: The Neutralizer, Cesaro Swing
Nicknames: "The Swiss Superman", "The King of Swing"
AEW Accolades
AEW main roster debut: Jun. 26, 2022
Two-time Ring of Honor World Champion
WWE Accolades (as Cesaro)
WWE main roster debut: Apr. 20, 2012
One-time United States champion; won on Aug. 19, 2012 (SummerSlam)
Five-time WWE/Raw tag team champion (with Tyson Kidd and Sheamus [3x]); first win on Feb. 22, 2015 (Fastlane)
Two-time SmackDown tag team champion (with Sheamus and Shinsuke Nakamura); first win on Oct. 16, 2018 (SmackDown 1,000)
Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal winner (2014)
Slammy Award winner
First Swiss superstar to win a title in WWE
Other Notes
One-time PWG world champion
Fluent in five different languages (Swiss, English, German, Italian and French)