AEW Profile - Claudio Castagnoli

Nicknames: "The Swiss Superman", "The King of Swing"

AEW Accolades

WWE Accolades (as Cesaro)

WWE main roster debut: Apr. 20, 2012

One-time United States champion; won on Aug. 19, 2012 (SummerSlam)

Five-time WWE/Raw tag team champion (with Tyson Kidd and Sheamus [3x]); first win on Feb. 22, 2015 (Fastlane)

Two-time SmackDown tag team champion (with Sheamus and Shinsuke Nakamura); first win on Oct. 16, 2018 (SmackDown 1,000)

Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal winner (2014)

Slammy Award winner