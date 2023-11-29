        <
        >

          AEW Profile - Claudio Castagnoli

          Courtesy of WWE
          • ESPN.com
          Nov 29, 2023, 12:32 PM ET

          Claudio Castagnoli

          • D.O.B.: Dec. 27, 1980

          • Billed height: 6-foot-5

          • Billed weight: 232 pounds

          • Billed from: Lucerne, Switzerland

          • Signature moves: The Neutralizer, Cesaro Swing

          • Nicknames: "The Swiss Superman", "The King of Swing"

          AEW Accolades

          • AEW main roster debut: Jun. 26, 2022

          • Two-time Ring of Honor World Champion

          WWE Accolades (as Cesaro)

          • WWE main roster debut: Apr. 20, 2012

          • One-time United States champion; won on Aug. 19, 2012 (SummerSlam)

          • Five-time WWE/Raw tag team champion (with Tyson Kidd and Sheamus [3x]); first win on Feb. 22, 2015 (Fastlane)

          • Two-time SmackDown tag team champion (with Sheamus and Shinsuke Nakamura); first win on Oct. 16, 2018 (SmackDown 1,000)

          • Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal winner (2014)

          • Slammy Award winner

          • First Swiss superstar to win a title in WWE

          Other Notes

          • One-time PWG world champion

          • Fluent in five different languages (Swiss, English, German, Italian and French)