WWE Profile - Bayley

WWE accolades

2024 Royal Rumble winner

Two-time WWE SmackDown women's champion; first win on May 19, 2019 (Money in the Bank)

One-time WWE Raw women's champion; won on Feb. 13, 2017 (Monday Night Raw)

One-time NXT women's champion; won on Aug. 22, 2015 (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn)

Two-time WWE women's tag team champion (with Sasha Banks); first win on Feb. 17, 2019 (Elimination Chamber)

Money in the Bank winner (2019)

NXT female competitor of the year (2015)