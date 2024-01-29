        <
          WWE Profile - Bayley

          Bayley won the 2024 Royal Rumble. WWE
          • ESPN.com
          Jan 29, 2024, 09:31 AM ET

          Bayley

          • D.O.B.: June 15, 1989

          • Billed height: 5-foot-6

          • Billed from: San Jose, California

          • Signature move: Bayley-to-Belly Suplex

          • WWE main roster debut: July 24, 2016

          WWE accolades

          • 2024 Royal Rumble winner

          • Two-time WWE SmackDown women's champion; first win on May 19, 2019 (Money in the Bank)

          • One-time WWE Raw women's champion; won on Feb. 13, 2017 (Monday Night Raw)

          • One-time NXT women's champion; won on Aug. 22, 2015 (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn)

          • Two-time WWE women's tag team champion (with Sasha Banks); first win on Feb. 17, 2019 (Elimination Chamber)

          • Money in the Bank winner (2019)

          • NXT female competitor of the year (2015)

          • NXT match of the year (vs. Sasha Banks, NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn; Aug. 22, 2015)