WWE Profile - Jey Uso

Catchphrase: "When I say Uce, you say Oh!"

WWE Accolades

Six-time WWE SmackDown tag team champion (with Jimmy Uso); first win on March 21, 2017 (SmackDown Live); Current champion with Cody Rhodes

Four-time WWE tag team champion (with Jimmy Uso [2x]); first win on March 3, 2014 (Monday Night Raw); Current champion with Cody Rhodes

Slammy Award Winner - 2 times (Tag Team of the Year in 2014 and 2015)