WWE Profile - Jey Uso

Jey Uso
D.O.B.: Aug. 22, 1985
Billed height: 6-foot-2
Billed weight: 228 pounds
Billed from: San Francisco, California
Signature move: Samoan Splash
Nickname: "Uce" (brother in Samoan), Main Event Jey Uso
Catchphrase: "When I say Uce, you say Oh!"
WWE main roster debut: May 24, 2010
College: University of West Alabama
WWE Accolades
Six-time WWE SmackDown tag team champion (with Jimmy Uso); first win on March 21, 2017 (SmackDown Live); Current champion with Cody Rhodes
Four-time WWE tag team champion (with Jimmy Uso [2x]); first win on March 3, 2014 (Monday Night Raw); Current champion with Cody Rhodes
Slammy Award Winner - 2 times (Tag Team of the Year in 2014 and 2015)
One of four sets of brothers to win the WWE tag team titles
Other Notes
Pro Wrestling Illustrated tag team of the year in 2014 (with Jimmy Uso)
Member of the Anoa'i family along with The Rock, Rikishi, Roman Reigns and Yokozuna, among others
Played three seasons of college football at the University of West Alabama as a linebacker
Stories about Jey Uso