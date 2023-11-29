        <
          AEW Profile - Pac

          Nov 29, 2023, 01:49 PM ET

          Pac

          • D.O.B.: Aug. 22, 1986

          • Billed height: 5-foot-8

          • Billed weight: 194 pounds

          • Billed from: Newcastle upon Tyne, England

          • Signature move: Red Arrow

          • Nicknames: "King of the Cruiserweights"; "The Man that Gravity Forgot"

          AEW Accolades

          • Announced as one of the first signees to AEW on Jan. 8, 2019

          • One-time AEW All-Atlantic Champion

          • One-time AEW World Trios Championship (with Penta El Zero M and Rey Fénix)

          • AEW All-Atlantic Championship Tournament winner

          • Men's Casino Tag Team Royale winner (with Rey Fénix)

          WWE Accolades

          • WWE main roster debut: March 30, 2015

          • Two-time WWE cruiserweight champion; first win on Jan. 29, 2017 (Royal Rumble)

          • One-time NXT champion; won on Feb. 27, 2014 (NXT Arrival)

          • Two-time NXT tag team champion (with Corey Graves, Oliver Grey); first win on Jan. 31, 2013 (NXT)

          • Slammy Award winner (Breakout star of the year, 2015)

          • Only NXT superstar to hold the NXT championship and the NXT tag team championship