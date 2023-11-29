AEW Profile - Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson
D.O.B.: May 22, 1981
Billed from: Aberdeen, Washington
Billed height: 5-foot-10
Billed weight: 210 pounds
Signature moves: "Yes Lock", "Running Knee"
Catchphrase: "Yes! Yes! Yes!", "No! No! No!"
WWE main roster debut: May 10, 2010
AEW Accolades
Debuted at the All Out pay-per-view on Sep. 5, 2021
WWE Accolades
Four-time WWE champion; first win on December 18, 2011 (TLC)
One-time Intercontinental champion; on March 29, 2015 (WrestleMania 31)
One-time United States champion; won on Sept. 19, 2010 (Night of Champions)
One-time WWE tag team champion (with Kane); won on Sept. 16, 2012 (Night of Champions)
One-time SmackDown tag team champion (with Rowan); won on May 7, 2019 (SmackDown)
Money in the Bank briefcase winner (2011)
Twelve-time Slammy Award winner (Superstar of the Year in 2013)
Other Notes
Married to former WWE Divas Champion Brie Bella
Won Libby Award from PETA in 2012 for Most Animal-Friendly Athlete
January 12, 2012 was named 'Daniel Bryan Day' by Yakima, Washington Mayor Micah Cawley