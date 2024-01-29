        <
        >

          WWE Profile - Asuka

          Asuka won tag team gold with Kairi Sane on Jan. 26, 2024. WWE
          • ESPN.com
          Jan 29, 2024, 09:54 AM ET

          Asuka

          • D.O.B.: Sept. 26, 1981

          • Billed height: 5-foot-3

          • Billed from: Osaka, Japan

          • Signature move: Asuka Lock

          • Nickname: "The Empress of Tomorrow"

          • WWE main roster debut: Oct. 22, 2017

          WWE Accolades

          • Four-time WWE women's tag team champion (with Kairi Sane; with Charlotte Flair; current champion with Kairi Sane); first win on Oct. 6. 2019 (Hell in a Cell)

          • One-time SmackDown women's champion; won on Dec. 16, 2018 (TLC)

          • Two-time Raw women's champion; first win on May 10, 2020 (Money in the Bank)

          • One-time NXT women's champion; won on April 1, 2016 (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)

          • Held the NXT women's championship for 523 days before relinquishing it, which is the longest championship reign of any kind in NXT history

          • Just the eighth WWE superstar in history to record a 500-plus day championship reign

          • Winner of the inaugural women's Royal Rumble match

          • Two-time NXT female competitor of the year (2017)

          • NXT overall competitor of the year (2017)

          Other Notes

          • Prior to joining WWE, worked for DDT Pro, Smash, Pro Wrestling Wave and SHIMMER, among many other companies