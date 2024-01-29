WWE Profile - Asuka

Nickname: "The Empress of Tomorrow"

WWE Accolades

Four-time WWE women's tag team champion (with Kairi Sane; with Charlotte Flair; current champion with Kairi Sane); first win on Oct. 6. 2019 (Hell in a Cell)

One-time SmackDown women's champion; won on Dec. 16, 2018 (TLC)

Two-time Raw women's champion; first win on May 10, 2020 (Money in the Bank)

One-time NXT women's champion; won on April 1, 2016 (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)

Held the NXT women's championship for 523 days before relinquishing it, which is the longest championship reign of any kind in NXT history

Just the eighth WWE superstar in history to record a 500-plus day championship reign

Winner of the inaugural women's Royal Rumble match

Two-time NXT female competitor of the year (2017)