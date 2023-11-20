WWE Survivor Series War Games 2023 results, news, history and information

The final pay-per-view on the WWE calendar will take place this Saturday night in Chicago.
Survivor Series War Games (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on Peacock) will bridge the the iconic endcap PPV with a callback to a WCW staple with a double-cage match for two marquee bouts on the card. On the women's side, Bianca Belair will team up with Charlotte Flair, Shotzi and Becky Lynch and a mystery wrestler to face off against Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane.
On the men's side, The Judgment Day stable of Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh will take on Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn.
Also, two titles will be on the line, as Rhea Ripley will put her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Zoey Stark and Gunther defends his Intercontinental championship against The Miz.
Here's everything you need to know for Survivor Series: WarGames, including the match card, news, previous features and more.
2023 WWE Survivor Series: War Games match card
WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz
Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark
Men's WarGames match: Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh)
Women's WarGames match: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane)
Singles match: Carlito vs. Santos Escobar
2022 WWE Survivor Series War Games Match Card
Women's WarGames match: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and TBD vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley
Men's WarGames match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and The Usos) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi
United States championship triple threat: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory
Singles match: AJ Styles vs. Finn Bálor
WWE Survivor Series features
WWE Survivor Series main event history
From Andre the Giant to Roman Reigns, here are the year-by-year big winners of the last PPV on the WWE calendar each year.
2022: Boston, MA -- The Bloodline def. The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens
2021: Brooklyn, NY -- Roman Reigns def. WWE champion Big E
2020: St. Petersburg, FL (ThunderDome) -- Roman Reigns (Universal champion) def. Drew McIntyre (WWE champion)
2019: Rosemont, IL Shayna Baszler (NXT champion) -- def. Bayley (SmackDown champion) and Becky Lynch (Raw champion)
2018: Los Angeles, CA -- Raw vs. SmackDown: Universal champion Brock Lesnar def. WWE champion Daniel Bryan
2017: Houston, TX -- 5-on-5 Survivor Series match: Team Raw (Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor Samoa Joe and Triple H) def. Team SmackDown (Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shunsuke Nakamura and John Cena) (Strowman and Triple H sole survivors)
2016: Toronto, ON, Canada -- Grudge match: Goldberg def. Brock Lesnar
2015: Atlanta, GA -- WWE championship: Roman Reigns def. Dean Ambrose* (Sheamus cashed in Money in the Bank and defeated Reigns for the title after the scheduled main event)
2014: St. Louis, MO -- 5-on-5 Survivor Series match: John Cena, Dolph Ziggler, Big Show, Erick Rowan & Ryback def. Seth Rollins, Kane, Mark Henry, Rusev & Luke Harper
2013: Boston, MA -- WWE championship: Randy Orton (c) def. Big Show
2012: Indianapolis, IN --WWE championship: CM Punk (c) def. John Cena and Ryback
2011: New York, NY -- Tag team showcase: John Cena & The Rock def. The Miz & R-Truth
2010: Miami, FL -- WWE championship: Randy Orton (c) def. Wade Barrett
2009: Washington, D.C. -- WWE championship: John Cena (c) def. Triple H and Shawn Michaels
2008: Boston, MA -- World Heavyweight Championship: John Cena def. Chris Jericho (c)
2007: Miami, FL -- Hell in a Cell match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Batista (c) def. The Undertaker
2006: Philadelphia, PA -- World Heavyweight Championship: Batista def. King Booker (c)
2005: Detroit, MI -- 5-on-5 Survivor Series match: Team SmackDown (Batista, Rey Mysterio, JBL, Bobby Lashley & Randy Orton) def. Team Raw (Shawn Michaels, Kane, Big Show, Carlito & Chris Masters)
2004: Cleveland, OH -- 4-on-4 Survivor Series match: Randy Orton, Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho & Maven def. Triple H, Edge, Batista & Snitsky
2003: Dallas, TX -- World Heavyweight Championship: Goldberg (c) def. Triple H
2002: New York, NY -- Elimination Chamber match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Shawn Michaels def. Triple H (c), Chris Jericho, Kane, Rob Van Dam and Booker T
2001: Greensboro, NC -- 5-on-5 Survivor Series match: Team WWF (The Rock, Chris Jericho, The Undertaker, Kane & Big Show) def. The Alliance (Steve Austin, Rob Van Dam, Kurt Angle, Booker T & Shane McMahon)
2000: Tampa, FL -- No DQ: Steve Austin vs. Triple H ended in a no contest (when Austin dropped a car with Triple H inside using a forklift)
1999: Detroit, MI -- Triple threat match for the WWF championship: The Big Show def. Triple H (c) and The Rock
1998: St. Louis, MO -- WWF championship tournament final: The Rock def. Mankind
1997: Montreal, QC, Canada -- WWF championship: Shawn Michaels def. Bret Hart (c)
1996: New York, NY -- WWF championship: Sycho Sid def. Shawn Michaels (c)
1995: Landover, MD -- No DQ match for the WWF championship: Bret Hart def. Diesel (c)
1994: San Antonio, TX -- Casket match: The Undertaker def. Yokozuna
1993: Boston, MA -- 4-on-4 Survivor Series match: The All-Americans (Lex Luger, The Undertaker, Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) def. The Foreign Fanatics (Yokozuna, Crush, Ludvig Borga & Quebecer Jacques)
1992: Richfield, OH -- WWF championship: Bret Hart (c) def. Shawn Michaels
1991: Detroit, MI -- 3-on-3 Survivor Series match: Big Boss Man, Hawk & Animal def. IRS, Earthquake & Typhoon
1990: Hartford, CT -- 3-on-5 "Grand Finale" Survivor Series match: Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior & Tito Santana def. Ted DiBiase, Rick Martel, The Warlord, Hercules & Paul Roma
1989: Rosemont, IL -- 4-on-4 Survivor Series match: The Ultimate Warriors (Ultimate Warrior, Shawn Michaels, Marty Jannetty & Jim Neidhart) def. The Heenan Family (Bobby Heenan, Andre the Giant, Haku & Arn Anderson)
1988: Richfield, OH -- 5-on-5 Survivor Series match: Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Hercules, Koko B. Ware & Hillbilly Jim def. Akeem, Big Boss Man, Ted DiBiase, Haku & The Red Rooster
1987: Richfield, OH -- 5-on-5 Survivor Series match: Andre the Giant, One Man Gang, King Kong Bundy, Butch Reed & Rick Rude def. Hulk Hogan, Paul Orndorff, Don Muraco, Ken Patera & Bam Bam Bigelow